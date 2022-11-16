Ozone Ayurvedics Skincare- ‘Glow’ Inside Out

Ozone Ayurvedics, the Herbal Cosmetics started operations in 2001 and took the ‘anti-marks’ skincare market by storm with the flagship brand ‘Nomarks’. While Nomarks was later divested, the company subsequently launched multiple brands in Skin, Hair & premium Lifestyle segments in India.

Extending the horizons of the brand, Ozone Ayurvedics also started rooting in the salon segment in the name of ‘Ozone Professional Range’. The Ozone Professional Range offers ‘Organic Advantage’ and has drawn its core competency from being 100% organic and herbal driven formulation delivering targeted skin care.

Ozone Ayurvedics lay paramount importance to the ingredients used in our skin care products and solutions. It strongly believes in preserving the natural essence and quality of these ingredients and directly transforming them into our products. It strongly believes that skin tissues to be very delicate and tender and nothing artificial or synthetic should be applied to them. Based on this ideology, we have created a great combination CB Face Wash & Hydrant. Let’s dive into that!

Hyper-Pigmentation:

Hyperpigmentation refers to patches of skin that become darker than the surrounding areas of skin. It occurs when the skin produces excess melanin, the pigment that gives skin its colour.

Causes Of Hyper-Pigmentation:

•A common cause of hyperpigmentation is an excess production of melanin. Melanin is a pigment that gives skin its colour. It is produced by skin cells called melanocytes.

•The hyperpigmentation is a direct result of an increased level of a hormone in the body that results in increased melanin synthesis.

•Several different conditions or factors can alter the production of melanin in the body.

•Certain medications can cause hyperpigmentation.

•Pregnancy changes hormone levels and can affect melanin production in some women.

•Excessive sun exposure can also cause an increase in melanin.

Advantages Of Using CB Face Wash & CB Hydrant:

The loss of radiance and the emergence of apparent symptoms on facial skin are only two of the many factors contributing to dull skin appearance. In addition, dark spots and pigmentation are easier to manage when you use the correct face wash along with the right kind of face moisturizer. Anti-pigmentation regimes provide benefits not just to your outer appearance but also to your inner self. One of the reasons you use anti-pigmentation, or the best brightening cleanser is to feel more confident. It usually contains antioxidants like vitamins E and C, which protect your skin from damaged cells. This combo is the perfect solution for uneven pigmentation.

CB Face Wash:

1. Brightens Skin | Shrinks Pores | Refines Skin:Reveal newer, fresher skin with Shea Butter, Almond Oil & Aloe Vera. The CB Face Wash helps to brighten skin, shrink pores & refine the skin. This Face Wash gets rid of dead skin and impurities and gives an energized, perked up skin.

2. Powerful Ingredients, Gender Neutral:A hydroglycolic (Aloe) extract that is bursting with moisturizing, emollient, and anti-inflammatory properties. Antioxidants, enzymes and Vitamin A and C soothe the skin and treat acne, stubborn tan and dryness induced dullness.

CB Hydrant:

Liquorice, lemon extract, and Aloe Vera are blended in the right mix to offer a result-oriented application for dark, dull, and hyperpigmented skin. It deeply nourishes the skin, penetrates deep inside the skin cells, and treats underperforming skin from the roots. Daily application leads to reversing pigmentation on your skin with a radiant effect and an everlasting shine on your face.

Will Ozone CB Combo Help?

Yes! Ozone CB Face Wash & Hydrant that cleanses dirt, removes makeup, and fights pigmentation. If you want to achieve a youthful glow, this combo is a must-have.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.