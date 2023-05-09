Pace Digitek appoints Mr. A Siva Prakash Rao as COO, an industry veteran with over 2 decades of experience

Pace Digitek is a renowned OEM supplier, O&M service provider for Towercos, Opcos, and Solar Solutions. The company has a reputation for cutting-edge technology and innovative products, and it has introduced solar-powered solutions to Towercos and OpCos, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mr. A Siva Prakash Rao’s appointment as COO of Pace Digitek will enable the company to expand its product offerings and services, while maintaining the high standards of innovation and technology that it is known for.

The appointment of Mr. A Siva Prakash Rao as the new COO of Pace Digitek is a strategic move that reflects the company's ambition to establish itself as a leading player in the telecom and infrastructure industry. With over 20 years of experience in this field, Mr. A Siva Prakash Rao brings to the table a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will help the company achieve its goals.

As the Circle CEO at Indus Towers, Mr. A Siva Prakash Rao had a key role in the establishment and management of three large circles in different regions of India. He was instrumental in setting up systems and processes for the company, which enabled it to achieve greater efficiency and productivity. His leadership skills and ability to adapt to changing market conditions have made him a valuable asset to the companies he has worked for.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mr. A Siva Prakash Rao is a dynamic professional with a proven track record in the telecom, steel, and information technology (IT) industries, having worked at Tata Steel, TCS, and Airtel. He has been instrumental in developing innovative solutions and services that have set industry benchmarks. With his deep understanding of market dynamics, trends, and challenges, Mr. A Siva Prakash Rao is the perfect fit for the role of Chief Operating Officer at Pace Digitek. His expertise and vision will undoubtedly propel the company to new heights in the ever-evolving business landscape.

As COO, Mr. A Siva Prakash Rao will be responsible for driving the growth and success of Pace Digitek. He will leverage his experience and expertise to identify new market opportunities, develop new business strategies, and streamline the company's operations to achieve greater efficiency and profitability.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Managing Director of Pace, Mr. Venugopal Rao, has expressed his confidence in Mr. A Siva Prakash Rao's leadership, stating that he will be instrumental in taking the company to new heights.

In conclusion, the appointment of Mr. A Siva Prakash Rao as COO of Pace Digitek is a significant step forward for the company, which aims to establish itself as a leading player in the telecom and infrastructure industry. With his leadership, expertise, and vision, the company looks set to achieve even greater success in the years to come.

For more information about Pace Digitek, visit the website - http://pacepowersystems.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}