Palliative Care: A Need Of The Hour

Although means of diagnosing and treating early cases of cancer have improved considerably. Nothing much has been done to improve the quality of life of patients and their families, who are fighting problems associated with serious life-threatening diseases like cancer, obstructive lung diseases, end-stage failure of heart, liver and kidney, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, strokes, and disabilities. All these patients need relief from pain and other distressing physical, emotional, psychosocial, and spiritual problems. This is only possible by providing dedicated Palliative Care. The sad story is that 60 lakh patients in India require palliative care, but it is available to only 2% of patients.

The biggest challenge is that Palliative care is not started early, because the patients and their families are not guided by the treating doctors properly. Not only this, Patients themselves, do not know that palliative care is an integral part of managing patients with chronic, progressive, serious and life-threatening diseases. If Palliative care is started early patients and their families are saved from avoidable expenditure on unnecessary investigations, procedures, drugs and their side effects/ complications, repeated admissions, ICU expenditure and tremendous suffering.

Dharamshila Rahat Medical Centre has been instrumental in transforming the lives of innumerable patients and their families at affordable rates.

“We need to understand that, With the help of Palliative Care Only, Patients can regain their normal lifestyle, and live symptom-free, comfortable, independent and dignified life for years to decades as far as possible,” said Dr. S. Khanna.

Palliative care is specialised medical care to relieve, suffering and improve the quality of life of these patients so that they can lead a symptom-free, comfortable, and dignified life from years to decades. It is provided by a team of palliative care specialists, other specialists and superspecialists, psychologists, physiotherapists, palliative care nurses, and other support staff.

To fulfil the gap between the need and availability of Palliative Care in Delhi, Dharamshila Cancer Foundation And Research Centre, commissioned Dharamshila Rahat Medical Centre (DRMC) in June 2022. DRMC is North India’s first standalone, Multidisciplinary, holistic supportive and Palliative Care Centre. Dharamshila Rahat Medical Centre also provides Holistic Palliative care to patients suffering from all other serious life-threatening diseases and elderly patients with or without disabilities.

“It is high time, PALLIATIVE CARE is made accessible, available and affordable to maximum number of people who require it,” added Khanna.

The benefits of Palliative Care include Improving the quality of life, interpersonal relations and survival rates of patients; Relieving pain and other distressing physical, emotional, psychological, spiritual and social distressing symptoms of patients and their family members; Helping to develop positive attitude and accepting the normal course of illness and its progressions; Making patients understand that with will power and medical support they can work actively to live symptom-free, comfortable and dignified life for years to decades.

Author: Dr. S. Khanna

Director, Dharamshila Rahat Medical Centre, Delhi

President, Dharamshila Cancer Foundation And Research Centre

Website address: https://dharamshilarahat.com

