PancakeSwap and Algorand Fail To Attract Investors - Why do Whales Desire Everlodge?

Crypto investors have high hopes for the second half of 2023, and Everlodge has emerged as the most preferred investment asset. The project’s ongoing presale has garnered massive attention, and whales are pouring millions into it.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Algorand (ALGO) have also tried to rebound, but their position is still dwindling.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) Launches New Incentive Program

As the number of users on PancakeSwap (CAKE) is falling, the network has launched a new incentive program. Recently, PancakeSwap announced that it will roll out a new Revenue Sharing Pool to benefit all CAKE stakers. Under this initiative, PancakeSwap users that have staked their CAKE tokens for the long term will receive a share of the platform’s revenue.

While announcing the initiative, PancakeSwap stated that CAKE stakers will now have the opportunity to “directly earn real yield.” As per the on-chain data, the overall trading volume at PancakeSwap (CAKE) Version 3 currently stands around $12.5 billion. However, the price movement of PancakeSwap (CAKE) is still discouraging for investors.

In the past week, the market value of PancakeSwap (CAKE) has dropped by 1%, and now hovers around $1.49.

Algorand (ALGO) Sees Decline In Its Popularity

Algorand (ALGO) has been suffering a price drop for the past many weeks, which might not improve anytime soon.

The market value of Algorand (ALGO) has suffered a drop of more than 11% in the past 30 days. Subsequently, the current trading price of Algorand (ALGO) has come down to $0.11, which is about 97% below its peak of $3.28. However, experts are worried that Algorand (ALGO) can tumble further in the coming weeks.

The social metric of Algorand is highly bearish, which can further intensify the selling pressure on ALGO. The latest data from LunarCrush shows that bearish sentiments around Algorand (ALGO) have increased by 38% in the past week. The social mentions regarding Algorand (ALGO) have also tanked by 10%, indicating a reduced buzz around the project.

Everlodge Shows Enormous Growth Potential During Presale

Are you looking to own a vacation home? Well, considering the current economic conditions, it certainly is one of the best investment decisions. The global hospitality industry was worth more than $4.548 trillion in 2022, and is expected to increase further in the coming years. However, buying a hotel or villa is not cheap.

But Everlodge, a revolutionary blockchain platform, is planning to disrupt the hospitality industry with its unique business roadmap. It is a property marketplace that will allow users to fractionally invest in vacation homes, hotels, and other similar properties. Everlodge is the world’s first Web3 platform that has blended vacation home ownership with NFT technology and timeshare.

Everlodge will mint non-fungible tokens against real-world hotels and luxury villas. Next, these NFTs will be fractionalized to allow small investors to become an owner of a portion of the property. Since these NFTs are backed by real-world properties, their value is sure to increase.

ELDG will be the native token of the platform. It will come with many benefits for its holders, such as discounts on property purchases and trading fees, holiday giveaways, staking rewards, and more. The presale of ELDG tokens has begun with an initial price of $0.01.

The platform will supply a total of 800 million tokens, of which 480 million will enter the market during the presale. As per market predictions, the project’s value will increase by 280% during the presale, and 30x on the launch date.

Find out more about the Everlodge (ELDG) Presale

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein. The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

