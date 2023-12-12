PanIIT Alumni India Wraps Up PIWOT Global Technology Summit Successfully

12th December 2023; Bangalore:PanIIT Alumni India concludes the "PIWOT - Global Technology Summit," a groundbreaking two-day event held in physical (physical and digital) format on 8th and 9th December 2023, at Taj, Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru. As a global platform for sharing thoughts, collaborative conversations, and ground-breaking results, the summit served over 2000 delegates committed to fostering innovation for positive societal change.

The summit commenced with a keynote session on “GenAI: The Next Frontier of Human-Centric Creativity and Innovation”, which was followed by sessions on an array of themes ranging from "Digital First India" to "Enabling Social Impact."These sessions contributed to collective insights propelling us towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The summit also hosted a vibrant Hackathon – Hack of Pi, where talented developers collaborated to solve industry and governance-defined problems with positive social impact solutions. Over 27 teams from across the country participated in the Hackathon and team from IIT Guwahati won the first prize for their - Smart Farming Thing app. The app aims to improve traditional farming with precise control in greenhouses. It focuses on increasing crop yields (8-10 times more) by giving the right nutrients based on real-time plant feedback and automating temperature control. It's not just for rural areas—people without farming experience can use it on their balconies. Plus, it helps cut down on carbon emissions by using power more efficiently in equipment.

The Startup Conclave's Mega Investor Startup Meet provided emerging startups with the opportunity to participate in a Live Pitch program, offering on-the-spot funding of up to USD 500k. More than 500 startups in fields such as DeepTech, Fintech, AI, and Agritech registered for demos and live pitching sessions to engage with investors. Out of these, 16 startups were selected for demos, resulting in 8 live pitches. The event attracted 100+ investors, including VCs and Angels like Matrix, Bloom, Sama Nexus, etc. The Demo Day allowed startups to pitch for funding ranging from USD 1M to 5M, while the Startup Expo showcased 45 booths featuring innovative products, services, and business ideas.

Reflecting on the success of the summit, Debashish Bhattacharyya, Chairman, PanIIT, shared, “The PanIIT – World of Technology Summit has not only inspired but has also ignited a beacon for the future. The collaborative discussions and valuable insights shared during the event showcased how technology can revolutionize various sectors and influence government policies. We take pride in hosting this international summit, contributing to the collective insights that will propel us towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.”

"We are thrilled with the overwhelming success of PIWOT 2023," said Pradeep Bhargava, General Secretary, Pan IIT. "The event not only brought together industry leaders and startups but also facilitated meaningful conversations and collaborations that will undoubtedly drive the industry forward."

PanIIT Alumni India (PanIIT) is an umbrella organization, representing alumni of all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). PanIIT is a not-for-profit Society under the Societies Registration Act XXI of 1860 with Registration No. S-56680 of 2006 dated 20 September 2006 duly registered with the Registrar of Societies, Government of NCT of Delhi, Delhi. It is the Indian legal entity of the global Pan IIT Alumni movement. The movement, over the years, has developed and spread to various parts of the world. Besides India, PanIIT has a very active presence in the United States, Europe, Canada, United Kingdom, Korea, Singapore, Japan, and Australia.

PanIIT Alumni India (PanIIT) is an umbrella organization, representing alumni of all Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

PanIIT World of Technology (“PIWOT”) is the Flagship Global Technology Summit of PanIIT comprising Conference, Startups, Hackathon, Exhibition, sideline conversations focussed on technology and the impact of technology, with the aim of enabling interactions and conversations between the participants and diverse stakeholders to create innovative ideas, products, processes, or services that bring about positive change in society in a collaborative manner. In today's rapidly evolving world, innovation has become a survival skill for businesses, governments, and individuals alike, and this event aims to foster this ability.

The Summit is structured around the themes of dialogue, practical application, and exhibition and serves as a hub for technology professionals, innovators, researchers, startups, academics, investors, and policymakers. Its primary focus is on promoting collaboration to develop a fresh approach to operations.

Media Contact:

Akanksha Sharma: +91 9368581608, akanksha.sharma@avianwe.com

Chandrani Pal: +91 8348788944, chandranip@avianwe.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.