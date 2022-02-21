Parag Sanghvi announced a big-budget movie with Sanjay Dutt; Fans are excited!

With an outstanding 15-years career in the industry as a film financier, distributor, and producer, Parag Sanghvi has unveiled a bouquet of multiple projects for the coming years. The producer of the successful films Sarkar and Partner is preparing to make a name for himself in the industry with one 100 cr (15 million us $) big-budget starring blockbuster actor Sanjay Dutt.

According to sources, amongst the many projects planned for the coming years, Parag Sanghvi has announced his collaboration with legendary Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt for the much-anticipated film Khalifey, taking on production and distribution responsibilities. The film is one of the most ambitious projects, starring some of Bollywood's top A-list actors.

Handling prestigious media company K Sera Sera as a promoter for the majority of his career, Parag Sanghvi has had the experience of working on multi-starrer movies like Darna Mana Hai, Darna Zaroori Hai, Golmaal Fun Unlimited, Vaastu Shastra, Ab Tak Chhappan 1, Ab Tak Chhappan 2, Ek Hasina Thi, D, Chains, Singh Saab The Great, and many more, anchoring the production and distributions of more than 40 films including Sarkar, Partner, The Attacks of 26/11, and Bhoot Returns.

The film Khalifey will be largely shot in Mauritius and London. The film's lead cast has been assembled by Parag Sanghvi, who has acquired the top four actors. According to sources, actor Sanjay Dutt has already signed up, while announcements regarding the other actors are still being kept under wraps, creating a lot of excitement among audiences.

His intelligent and astute approach to planning and financing, combined with his enthusiasm for Bollywood and films, has made him one of Bollywood's most successful movie producers and a businessman of the greatest caliber.

While the film Khalifey may only be the beginning of Parag Sanghvi's hit act, his second big-budget film Will b announced in the year 2022 we are confident that with his future collaborations and ambitions, he will add more hits to his name and demonstrate his passion for cinema through his work and success.

Coming from a background in business management, Parag Sanghvi has a distinguished career in the Indian film industry, having worked on a number of blockbuster projects with some well-known personalities and actors.

According to film industry analysts, the recent collaboration with big-budget action films International Group for movie slates is the consequence of the pandemic. This collaboration is intended to capitalize on studio strengths and bring them together as a content and marketing powerhouse. The developments have occurred as studios seek to reduce costs, get top celebrities onboard, and invest in larger-scale productions that will entice people to return to theaters.

