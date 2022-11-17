Paras Buildtech launches Paras Avenue at Retail High Street in Sector 129 Noida

Noida, October,2022: Paras Buildtech, one of India's leading developers, has launched a one of its kind high street retail marvel , 'Paras Avenue', in Noida Sector 129. Spread across 2 acre Paras Avenue will be a low-rise high-street retail project that will provide its visitors with unique shopping experience, sumptuous food court.

Commenting on the launch, Aman Nagar, Joint Managing Director of Paras Buildtech, “Paras Avenue, located at sector 129, will be an architectural marvel as a retail high-street project of that area. We expect Paras Avenue to be fully sold out in the next three to six months, with a staggering revenue of INR 750 crore. He further added that the aim would be to lease majority of the inventory before possession of the project .

Mr Nagar further added “Following the overwhelming response from investors at Paras One33, we are optimistic about launching Paras Avenue in Sector 129. Given its seamlessly strategic location, the expectations for this low-rise retail are quite high. Brimming with opportunities, Noida continues to dominate the choices of renowned global brands"

As the area's landmark high street project beacons and one of the finely designed retail project, Paras Avenue is an urban utopia destined to become a sought-after destination for upmarket brand experiences. With various retail configurations, large frontages, and flexible spaces, it's the ideal location to maximise a product's or service's commercial potential. Double-height store spaces ensure maximum brand visibility and higher rental rates for investors. The sub-division area makes it easier for each establishment to stand out and capture shoppers' attention.

Paras One33, a low-rise mixed-use development in Noida Sector - 133, is the latest retail offering of Paras Buildtech adjacent to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. Paras Buildtech has delivered approximately 15 million sqft retail ,commercials and residential projects till date.

About Paras Buildtech

Backed by a strong brand lineage, Paras Buildtech, incepted in 2002, is progressing fast “Towards Tomorrow”. With timely delivery as its core strength, the company has already delivered approx. 15 million Square Feet across 12+ projects in Delhi NCR . An impressive project spectrum includes a mix of Residential, Commercial and Retail Spaces, with developments spread across GURGAON, NOIDA, ZIRAKPUR & MOHALI. Paras Buildtech enjoys an absolute edge in these markets right from land acquisition, to procurement, construction, project management and property management services. A team of highly experienced professionals, this team is constantly working on making tomorrow a concrete reality.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.