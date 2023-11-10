Paras Ghee launches 'Asli Bharosa Asli Ghee' campaign with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi

New Delhi, November 10, 2023: Paras reinforces a legacy of purity and trust through its new campaign, "Asli Bharosa Asli Ghee." Culinary maestro Harpal Singh Sokhi recently collaborated with Paras Ghee, exemplifying years of unwavering confidence and reliance on the brand.

Paras has been synonymous with purity and trust in the dairy and culinary industries for over six decades. Since its establishment in 1960, it has garnered unwavering customer confidence by providing farm-fresh dairy products that have become household staples. The ‘Asli Bharosa Asli Ghee’ campaign signifies a dedication to honesty and purity in the nation where values are the top priority. In addition to enhancing the flavours of the dishes, Paras Ghee also serves as a versatile addition to our well-being journey, enriching skin, hair, and overall health with essential nutrients. It aids in growth for the young and vitality for the elderly, turning every meal into a nutritional powerhouse. “Asli Bharosa Asli Ghee” is more than just marketing; it’s a heartfelt promise of good health for all ages.

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, a renowned figure in fine dining, known for his award-winning restaurant "KARIGARI - Handcrafted Bistro" and unwavering commitment to culinary innovation, joined hands with Paras Ghee due to their shared values of authenticity and purity. He encapsulates his experience of connecting with Paras by adding, “This is not just a ghee but asli ghee that I have been using and trusting for ages as it brings the best flavour to my dishes. I am delighted to be associated with a brand that has been every mom's favourite trusted for ages.”

VPS Malik, CMO of Paras Dairy shares, "We hold high esteem that our brand is chosen by a veteran Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi who is known for bringing health and happiness to our lives for ages. It is a testament to the enduring quality and trust Paras represents in the world of dairy. We are extremely excited about the remarkable journey ahead and promise to keep elevating the culinary experiences of our patrons with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's exceptional culinary expertise.”

In conclusion, Paras Ghee's enduring legacy of purity and trust aligns seamlessly with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi's culinary expertise, forging a potent alliance. The "Asli Bharosa Asli Ghee" campaign embodies shared values, heralding a future of culinary excellence and purity. It's not an alliance but a dedicated commitment to delivering superior taste, nourishment, and wholesomeness for every age group.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PARAS’s history reflects back to 1960, when the procurement of milk started with 60 Liters of milk. The only fundamental that worked right from day one is the quality, which got reinforced everyday of progress. Ch. Ved Ram, the founder and promoter of our company is one of the connoisseurs in the dairy farm industry. Ved Ram & Sons started as our partnership company in April 1986. Their first unit was established in 1987 under company’s name VRS Foods Limited and since then it’s in tandem with the rapidly changing technology, production units are well armed with the latest equipment. These facilities enable them to cater to the needs of our clients by selling over 250,000 liters of milk per day in Delhi Metro.

For media queries -

Sangeet Kumar (CMS) :- 9873609862, sangeet.cms@gmail.com

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!