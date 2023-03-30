Paras Healthcare is now Paras Health With a New Logo and Brand Identity

March 18, 2023, Gurugram: Paras Healthcare today unveiled its new brand identity campaign along with the launch of its new logo which reflects the commitment to building a healthy Bharat. Paras Healthcare is now renamed ‘Paras Health’. The new name represents the commitment to being a true partner in health to their patients and communities. Paras Health’s new visual identity emphasizes its 4 brand values - Compassion, Accessibility, Affordability and Quality that converge to make its vision a reality for all Bhartiyas. Paras Health will continue to focus on its mission of making affordable and quality tertiary health accessible to communities that lack such services. As part of the new initiative, Paras Health has also announced its entry into a new vertical of laboratories, Paras Labs for patients’ clinical testing needs.

Paras Health has also announced its entry into a new vertical of laboratories, Paras Labs for patients’ clinical testing needs.

The company is a network of 6 hospitals in Northern India that operates 1500 beds as of date. The chain, which started with its first hospital in Gurugram in 2006, has expanded to Patna, Darbhanga, Udaipur, Panchkula, Ranchi and now extending itself to Srinagar & Kanpur. These additions will provide and streamline services providing support to patients. Additionally, Electronic Medical Records (EMR) and Digital Care Touchpoints will be implemented which will allow patients to access key services from the comfort of their own homes. Digital patient records will be maintained by Paras Health allowing tailored treatments and care for its patients.

The company is a network of 6 hospitals in Northern India.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director, Paras Health, Dr. Dharminder Nagar said, “For the last 17 years, Paras Health has been providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services to our patients. The goal has always been to be present in any part of the country where there is a need for high-quality healthcare, and the organization has built a reputation for itself as a trusted healthcare provider that puts the needs of our patients first. Our transformation is not just limited to the change in our name and logo but also keeping in mind the future roadmap of Paras Health, which will encompass curative, preventive, and care from not only the hospital but also in patients' homes.’’

Paras Health aspires to be the largest private healthcare provider in North India by 2031.

Interacting with the gathering, Group COO, Paras Health, Dr. Santy Sajan, said, “Paras Health’s mission has always been to provide compassionate and quality healthcare services to everyone. We have an exceptional team of people who are passionate about providing the best care for our patients and their families. Our extraordinary team of Doctors, Nurses, and operations team members are our compasses. We strive to improve healthcare services and enhance patient outcomes through Clinical Excellence, empathy, and compassionate care. Our 5 healthcare pillars of Patient-Physician-Process-People-Place will surely continue enhancing trust in our care and commitment to all healthcare needs of our communities.”

Paras Health aspires to be the largest private healthcare provider in North India by 2031 with 9000+ beds under its network. Of this, around 5000 beds will be added by FY 2028 through organic and inorganic expansion. The committed expansion pipeline of 2,000 + beds will be met through expansion at Kanpur, Srinagar, and Panchkula.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.