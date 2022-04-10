Paras One33, Noida: A perfect haven to eat, shop and unwind

It’s been exactly 2 years since the Covid outbreak and the ensuing lockdown. With the pandemic wave finally receding, the erstwhile stranded at home people were now itching to go out and simply looking for some fun and frolic. The answer for this itch was found by Paras Buildtech at their newest retail hotspot – Paras One33 at Sector 133, Noida



Recently, Paras One33 organized a fun event at their premises and the public outpour was overwhelming. More than 1500 people turned up to have a gala time with their families, since it had something for every age group - from kids to youngsters to mid aged adults.

The famous rock band EKA



The famous rock band EKA came to perform and belted out their popular songs from the nineties, thus hitting all the right chords of the Millennials. Comedian Parvinder Singh was also there to tickle your funny bone with his witty one-liners and dad jokes. Punjabi sensation and singer Milind Gaba crooned and enticed the crowd with his scintillating performance. He was the star highlight of the evening and Noida-ites couldn't contain their excitement as he made them groove to his beats.

Paras One33 also had a dedicated kids zone, a flea market and also ‘Chatori Gali’ AKA the food street.



In between the performances the emcees engaged with the excited audience through fun games with great discounts vouchers and goodies up for grabs.

With a catchment of over 5 lac people in the vicinity, Paras One33 is set to be a crowd magnet in Noida. Revered brands like Haldirams, Reliance Trends and Pizza Hut are already operational here with Barbeque Nation, Gopala, Ginger Hotels and Apna Chemist set to open their doors very soon!



Mr. Kunal Rishi, COO of Paras Buildtech was also present at the event along with CMO - Mr. Rajesh Kaul. Talking more about this fun evening and this plush mall Paras One33 Mr. Rishi said, " We at Paras Buildtech have always believed in showing results and the biggest testament of a well-conceived and executed project is right behind you- PARAR ONE33. This stellar 5 storey tall glistening glass marvel that will be the place the whole of Noida beelines to. Our endeavour is to provide mall-goers the best of shopping and entertainment and we look forward to having you all come and enjoy at Paras One33."



Several other dignitaries graced the event. Mr. Honey Katiyal - Founder of Investors Clinic and Mr. Sunny Katiyal, Director and Spokesperson - Investors Clinic, Mr. Sachin Kalra, Mr. VK Chabbra and Mr Ashu Verma, MD – Future Fortune where felicitated on stage as they set out Sky Lanterns in the sky to symbolize Paras Buildtech’s flight TOWARDS TOMORROW.

All in all, it was an evening to remember with many such events set to happen very soon. So Noida, what are you waiting for, make way to Paras One33 now!