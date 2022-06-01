Paris Keswani is working to solve the problem of lack of access to basic health case

MS. PARIS KESWANI, AMBASSADOR OF GOODWILL, Founder of the Great Giving Global Academy, has made an exceptional difference in the fight to normalize free education for all kids and youth.

As the primary catalyst behind this once-in-a-lifetime project, Paris poured out her entire love for humanity in conceiving and executing the construction of this edifice of great sharing of information and acquisition of useful knowledge. She conceived the GG Academy based on a conviction to construct an academy on an all-inclusive classical educational philosophy which creates an efficient mind and body unification without causing disharmony to the spirit of the students.

A rare occasion wherein the sons and daughters abandoned on the streets around the world and left to suffer in poverty till death met them, are given a place in an academy that can match any found today in the Ivy League schools, to show the world that their talents can equally be of Nobel Prize quality.

Paris believes that that the eradication of illiteracy is but one step on the lengthy staircase of solving the current modern plagues of hunger, poverty, infant mortality, lack of access to basic healthcare. While it may not completely eradicate it, it will certainly be a catalyst to its complete eradication and for once we will let kindness and compassion control and eradicate that selfish streak that makes us human.

Over the years her relentless advocacy and unflinching dedication to improving the wellbeing of others endeared her to many friends and admirers from civil society and helped form alliances and progressive partnerships with her New York non-profit organization, Great Giving Charitable Global Foundation, Inc.

Born in India, Paris relocated to the United States, where she attained Honors in Public Administration while preserving her love for Gemology. She later became a certified gemologist and successful entrepreneur initially working her way through the ropes as a jewellery designer and sales associate. Today, as an accomplished jeweller and beauty queen, Paris has irrevocably dedicated her entire professional life to the service of humanity, promotion of global peace, eradication of poverty and provision of housing for all.

A perfect blend of beauty and compassion, Paris volunteers at UNICEF and New York Cares, and is honored to be a part of the United Nations Environmental Program in addition to being a proud Mother of an 11-year-old son, Prince, with whom she feeds more than 200 homeless people every Tuesday, visits a new senior home every weekend, runs an annual book fair, toy and blanket drives and massive tree planting projects to protect our environment. She has been recognized, honored and appreciated by the good People of Secaucus New Jersey, whom their Mayor, Michael Gonnelli, committed to work with her organization on a special environmental project to replenish withering trees by planting new ones and helping children with special needs.

As the wheels of human progress turns through the quadrangles of this planet we rejoice and stand exuberant knowing that in each wheel is found imprints of unrequited kindness affixed by the benevolent hands of our dearest Ms. Paris Keswani, the people’s humanitarian.

