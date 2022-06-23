Parody Coin (PARO) And Ethereum (ETH): The Twins Of Grand Profits

When it comes to digital currencies, one name stands out from the rest: Bitcoin (BTC). But while it may be the most well-known cryptocurrency, it's not the only one out there. In this blog post, we'll explore two other cryptos that are worth taking a look at; Parody Coin (PARO) and Ethereum (ETH). These coins have shown impressive growth in recent months and could very well be the twins of grand profits. So without further ado, let's take a closer look at each of them!

A New Contender in the Marketplace: Parody Coin (PARO)

The Parody Coin (PARO) project was implemented to create parody non fungible tokens (NFTs) of other well known and prominent NFTs. The platform will be launching as the first of its kind in the NFT space. Therefore, it performed above expectations during the pre-sale phase. PARO, the native token of the project, is currently available for purchase on its official website.

According to the developers, when the Parody Coin (PARO) is fully launched, it will be available on most major exchanges and DEX platforms. Especially in the first stage, it will be listed on PancakeSwap, one of the most popular decentralized exchanges. The total supply of PARO coins is 240 billion units. The token’s market value will be determined after the pre-sale is completed.

According to the roadmap of the Parody Coin (PARO) platform, advertising activities will be carried out primarily to increase brand awareness. Then Launchpad design and development processes will be activated. PARO token will be launched on PancakeSwap soon, and negotiations will begin for the CoinMarketCap listing. In the final stage, the NFT marketplace will be activated. In addition, the project's own exchange named "ParoSwap" will be operational. This way, external dependency and users' costs will be reduced to a minimum.

With all of this in the works, Parody Coin is looking to be a potential hot shot in the bear market.

The Grand Player in the Field: Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is a decentralized platform that runs smart contracts: programs that run exactly as programmed without any possibility of third-party interference that are completely trackable on the blockchain. In the Ethereum protocol and blockchain, there is a price for each operation, this is called a ‘gas fee’. The native token of Ethereum is a Cryptocurrency called Ether; it is used to pay for computation time and transaction fees. These are collected by the miners who validate the smart contract's accuracy, just like Bitcoin mining.

Ethereum (ETH) had a market value of over $17 billion as of June 2022, and its purpose is to power the Ethereum network. While BTC can be used to purchase goods and services, ETH cannot and was never intended to do so. Instead, ETH was created to fuel decentralized applications and smart contracts on the Ethereum network. On the other hand, due to its popularity and price, it became a de-facto currency among some groups of people in cryptocurrency. Currently, these types of applications are still in their infancy, but they have the potential to revolutionize many industries, from financial services to social media. Only time will tell if Ethereum (ETH) will reach its full potential, but it is certainly an exciting project to watch.

In this bear market it could be a fantastic opportunity to make profit with this titan of an investment.

Waves (WAVES): A Long Runner on the Ground

Waves (WAVES), which was included in the market in 2016, is also seen as one of the oldest projects developed in the field of blockchain. The project, which managed to attract attention in a short time and was supported by many investors, points to high potential in the long run.

Waves (WAVES) saw its lowest price in August 2016 at $0.1227, 6,209 percent below its current value. The highest figure reached $62.36 in March 2022. Currently in this bear market the price as of writing is $4.85. This could show that there is still some adjustment before we see the bottom.

When the token's early investors are compared according to its current value, it has still made a profit. With this profitable price performance, the Waves (WAVES) manages to give hope to its investors in the long run.

Conclusion:

The potential for Ethereum (ETH) is rooted in one of the most grounded projects, some say that there isn’t much more consolidation left in the currency. Parody Coin (PARO), on the other hand, has recently started showing its potential and seems to deliver grand profits to its investors.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.