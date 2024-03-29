Parul Sevashram Hospital Receives the AHPI Award for “Excellence in Digital Health”

India, 27th March 2024: Parul Sevashram Hospital, a premium, world-class multispeciality and super-speciality hospital with branches in Vadodara and Halol has been conferred with the prestigious award for “Excellence in Digital Health” by the Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) in AHPI CON 2024, Gandhinagar for harnessing cutting-edge digital technology to make healthcare delivery efficient and accessible to all. This award was given by the Honourable Rishikesh Patel, Health Minister of Gujarat.

Expressing her gratitude and honour, Dr Geetika Patel, Medical Director, Parul Sevashram Hospital said “We are deeply grateful and honoured to receive the prestigious award for 'Excellence in Digital Health' from AHPI. This recognition underscores our steadfast commitment to harnessing digital innovation to enhance patient care and accessibility. At Parul Sevashram Hospital, we believe in leveraging technology to empower both our patients and our healthcare professionals, ensuring that we continue to deliver the highest standards of care. This award reaffirms our dedication to advancing healthcare through digital solutions, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in service of our patients' well-being.”

Parul Sevashram Hospital - A dedicated team striving for world-class healthcare excellence

Elevating Healthcare Standards

Since its establishment in 2012, Parul Sevashram Hospital, accredited by NABH, has consistently led the way in providing accessible and high-quality healthcare services. With more than 750 beds and a dedicated team comprising over 125 doctors, supported by a staff of over 450 nursing and paramedical professionals, the hospital is steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional care to every patient it serves.

Championing the Digital India Mission for Optimum Healthcare Delivery

In line with the Digital India initiative championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parul Sevashram Hospital has implemented a range of digital solutions aimed at benefiting patients, staff, and the overall hospital ecosystem. They include the digitalization of reports, which has saved a lot of patients’ time and energy since they no longer have to wait in queues. It has also impacted the environment positively, with a lot of paper which is printed for reports being saved. This measure has also enhanced accessibility since doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals can access patient reports and consult with colleagues from any location using digital tablets.

Parul Sevashram Hospital, committed to providing affordable healthcare to all segments of society as is evident due to its affiliation with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya YojanA (PMJAY), prides itself on several unique features that set it apart, which include round-the-clock emergency services to ensure prompt and effective care for patients in need, state-of-the-art operation theatres equipped with advanced technology for surgical excellence to list a few.

With a successful track record of handling some of the most complicated cases which include conducting a successful laser fragmentation of anteriorly placed malrotation kidney through Retrograde Intrarenal Surgery (RIRS), Rotablation Guided Complex High-Risk Angioplasty, high-risk delivery in case of a patient with Peripartum Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM), Parul Sevashram hospital shines high and mighty.

To sum up, in today's digital age, Parul Sevashram Hospital leads the way in healthcare innovation. The hospital is committed to leveraging technology for enhanced patient care and accessibility to all. With a focus on quality and a track record of success, Parul Sevashram Hospital exemplifies the transformative impact of digital innovation in modern healthcare.

