Parul University Aims to Create Critically Thinking Legal Professionals with New LLB Program

India, 10th April 2023: Parul University is a leading multidisciplinary educational institution that is dedicated to providing world-class education and innovative learning experiences to students from all over the world. As part of its commitment to excellence in education, the University is proud to offer a three-year integrated law program Bachelor of Law (LLB) that aims to produce capable individuals who are nurtured in the art of justice delivery and who apply the principles of law for the welfare of society.

The LLB program is designed to prepare students who are responsive to the requirements of society through legal aid, and to ensure the prevalence of law and order within the nation. The Faculty of Law is focused on the comprehensive acquisition of legal knowledge in both theoretical and practical aspects, with a curriculum that covers subjects like history, sociology, administrative law, criminology, family law, corporate law, human rights, and other legal topics that provide a comprehensive understanding of the legal system.

As part of the curriculum, the LLB program exposes students to various forms of practical training exercises such as moot court competitions, parliamentary debates, drafting, and legal aid clinics. The program explores subjects such as jurisprudence and legal theory, the law of torts, constitutional law, criminal procedure code, and civil procedure code, among others. The program is conducted by highly trained and skilled faculties as well as expert legal resources who train students on the fundamentals of legal education in preparation for their careers as legal practitioners.

Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University remarked on the importance of legal education in today's society, stating that it is a vital component of ensuring administrative transparency, delivering social justice, and maintaining global peace. The Faculty of Law is dedicated to imparting knowledge of law coupled with an understanding of essential legal principles. The faculty plays a vital role in shaping the future of abled, critically thinking, analytically empowered, and enlightened legal human resources.

Parul University is committed to providing its students with a world-class education and a global-level understanding of the law and legal system. The University has strategic tie-ups with reputed organizations including companies at the pinnacle of the business sector like Samsung, Google, Zydex, Larsen & Toubro, Mastercard, Schindler, Bank of India, and Godrej. In addition, the University offers overseas internships, student/faculty exchange programs, 50+ International visiting professors, and Joint research programs.

The University's vibrant campus provides enriching exposure to the international world through exchange programs all under one roof. The University has been awarded as the University with the highest student nationalities in Western India at the 15th World Education Summit and as the Best University in Placements by ASSOCHAM. The 125-acre eco-friendly campus is home to over 43,000 students from every State of India and over 2,500 international students from 68 countries, making Parul University a truly culturally global destination. In addition to its NAAC A++ accreditation, the University holds global memberships in bodies such as the Association of Commonwealth Universities. The University's stamps of quality extend to its DISR recognition for quality research, NABL accreditation for quality in clinical medical research, NABH accreditation for quality healthcare, and ARIIA Top 50 ranking for innovation achievements nationwide.

In conclusion, the LLB program offered by Parul University is an excellent opportunity for students who are interested in pursuing a career in the legal field. The program provides students with a comprehensive understanding of the theoretical and practical philosophies of law and exposes them to various forms of practical training exercises that equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the legal profession. With its commitment to excellence in education and global exposure, Parul University is the perfect destination for students who want to pursue their dreams of becoming legal practitioners.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.