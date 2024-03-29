Parul University Celebrates Success: 2,500+ Students Get Placed with the Highest Package of 37.98 LPA

India, 27th March 2024: As yet another academic year concludes, the bright minds of Vadodara’s Parul University have already secured their careers in leading national and international companies, a decorated achievement as the University celebrates its annual placements day. Over 2,500 students raised the University’s banner bagging offers with milestone packages, bringing to the University a new record-setting package of 37,98 lakhs, which has become its highest package. The placement day proceedings saw the unique student achievers marching throughout the campus as an expression of their pride accompanied by their parents. To further its academic agenda, Parul University has been mobilizing and advancing its educational practices in such a way that impacts and transforms the industry, and as a result, the University saw 1000+ national and multinational companies visiting the campus to conduct campus drives and student recruitments. What truly distinguishes this placement season from the past years, is that 26+ students of the University successfully bagged their placements in leading international companies with lucrative packages.

With the efforts to contribute towards providing a highly skilled workforce for boosting the industry, the University saw students being placed across multiple sectors, from technology to banking, finance, and hospitality among others. Some of the leading recruiting companies in this placement season include Indigo, Deloitte, Aditya Birla, Unominda, Movidu Technology, Blinkit, MG Motors, Apollo TYRES, TCS, PhonePe, Swiggy, Zomato, Sophos, Nestle, JusPay among others. To shape and nurture their skill sets in alignment with global standards, Parul University’s meticulously structured industry-centered curriculum provided each of the 2,500+ students with career-focused education designed to boost their employability. Additionally, some of the top recruiting companies for this year’s season also include Commvault, Darwin Box, What Fix, Innovation Group, Practically, Ujjivan Finance, JODO, Berger Paint, lava, OM Logistics, and Ultra-tech, among others. As part of the international placements some of the recruiting companies include The Westin Turtle Bay Resort & Spa, Mauritius, NHS Hospital UK, Le Méridien Ile Maurice, Mauritius, The Westin Turtle Bay Resort & Spa, Mauritius, SO Sofitel Mauritius, The Westin Turtle Bay Resort & Spa, Mauritius.

Additionally, among the faculty-wise distribution of this year’s placements, 42% of the students were placed in the field of Management, while 35% were in the field of Engineering, 10% in Hotel Management, and significant placement distributions in Aviation, Law, Arts, Commerce, Agriculture and Medical and Paramedical fields. Among the packages are the marquee offers which are highly significant milestones with packages above 20 LPA, which include, 20 LPA from Innovations group, 32 LPA from NHS Hospital, 32 LPA from Juspay, 33 LPA from Commvault, 36 LPA from Trilogy and 37,98 LPA from Hyatt. “This placement season has brought truly significant milestones for Parul University and being able to fulfill the dreams of over 2,500 students is a highly commendable effort by all the stakeholders from both the University and the Industry. Our efforts will remain committed to building the most effective industry ecosystem within our campus which will further train, skill and upskill the students in the critical areas that are currently in demand both in India and worldwide”, said the University’s Mr Santosh Nair, the University’s Managing Director of Industry Relations and Academic Strategies.

In an interview one of the beneficiaries of Parul University’s successful placement season, Janvi Patel a 32 LPA package holder shared “I always wanted to study in a University that offered me the perfect blend of academics, practical exposure, and career opportunities; and PU has given me all. I got this amazing opportunity through the Training and Placement Cell of PU because they recognized my potential through my internship stints in places such as Mauritius and Surat”. “This exposure not only broadened my horizons but also prepared me for the numerous challenges and opportunities of the global hospitality landscape, which makes the jobs in this field interesting”, she added. In comparison to its past year’s placement records, this year the University has made record-breaking achievements which include a 100% increase in global placements between 2022-23 and 2023-24, 5 companies with super dream offers above 10 LPA in 2022-23 to over 52 offers in 2023-24, and a significant increase in companies offering packages above 5 LPA, from 202 companies in 2022-23 to 228 companies in the year 2023-24.

These milestones are a testament to the University’s efforts which emphasize academic excellence and provide the students with globally competitive academic experiences, which shape them for the industry. “With the world continuously advancing, shaping the most effective and highly trained professionals has been the cornerstone of Parul University’s education and I am truly proud to witness our students securing such remarkable careers. This is our commitment to all the stakeholders and also the parents, to secure the future of every student by making sure that our education aligns every student with the right careers in India and across the world.”, said the University President, Dr. Devanshu J Patel.

