Parul University gets 3.5 rating from MoE’s Innovation Cell for study ecosystem

India, 30th November 2022: The prestigious Vadodara-based Parul University has recently received a 3.5 rating from the Ministry of Education (MoE)'s Innovation Cell, Government of India in honour of its innovation-fostering education through its Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) Initiative, the highest rating in the country designed by MoE. Known for its industry-focused pedagogy, Parul University is among the six leading institutions in the Central Zone to receive a 3.5-star rating out of the 177 institutions [in the Central Zone]. Over 1823 institutions across India participated in the IIC 4.0 Annual Performance Evaluation.

The ranking takes into account various parameters such as the conduct of innovation-related activities including entrepreneurship, IPR and incubation; student participation in National Hackathons; and participation in Innovation Ambassadors Training, among others.

Parul University's student-centric incubation and pre-incubation facilities helmed by expert researchers and industry leaders have been active catalysts of innovation and an entrepreneurship ecosystem in the institution.

Dr Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University said, "We are proud of this prestigious achievement. It is a testament to the forward-looking, innovative and industry-relevant curriculum designed and implemented by the University towards empowering our nation's youth for a better future. Since our inception, we have been focused on offering a robust combination of industry-related real-time skills as well as research-oriented education so that new ideas can come to the fore and bring about positive changes in the industry."

Following the vision of the NEP (New Education Policy) 2022 and Innovation Cell, established by the MoE, Parul University is among the Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across the country that emphasises an integrated academic approach with Innovation, Ideation, Creativity, Design Thinking and Entrepreneurship.

Further, Parul University’s student-centric incubation and pre-incubation facilities helmed by expert researchers and industry leaders have been active catalysts of innovation and an entrepreneurship ecosystem in the institution. Innovation Cell bridges aspiring entrepreneurs with industry experts who nurture young students by supporting them to work with new ideas and transform these ideas into successful start-ups. Driving the success of the ventures undertaken at Parul University is the robust network of industry connections which bring in additional infrastructural and knowledge support to realise new ideas.

Since its inception in 1993 and the point of recognition as Parul University in 2015, the institution with world-class facilities has been one of the leading academic hubs in India. Ranked as the Best Private University in Western India by Praxis Media; Best University in Placements by ASSOCHAM; and ranked among the Top 50 Private Universities for Leading Innovation Achievements 2020 by ARIIA, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Parul University offers over 250 academic programmes with industry-immersion, designed to launch careers into leadership roles.

