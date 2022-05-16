Parul University holds 5th Convocation: 5,454 graduates conferred with degrees

India, 16th May 2022: Parul University, one of the leading universities in multi-disciplinary education, recently held its 5th Convocation Ceremony. The event held at the Convocation Ground of Parul University was graced by Padma Shree awardee and the former Indian Cricket Team Captain, Kapil Dev and renowned Bollywood actress and former Miss Asia Pacific International and UNEP Goodwill Ambassador, Dia Mirza, as the Guests of Honour along with Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University; Dr. M.N.Patel, Provost, Parul University; Dr. H.S.Vijayakumar, Pro Vice- Chancellor; Prof.Manish Pandya, Registrar, Parul University; the Hon’ble Members of the Board of Management and the governing body of the university.

The 5th convocation ceremony was attended by 8,500 students along with their parents. Graduating students were conferred diploma, undergraduate, post graduate and doctorate degrees. Around 5,454 graduating candidates from the disciplines of engineering and technology, applied sciences, commerce, arts, fine arts, library science, health administration, public health, vocational studies, pharmacy, physiotherapy, ayurved, homeopathy, nursing, architecture, agriculture, social work, design, law, computer applications, management, business administration were felicitated at the ceremony.

Further, as a mark of excellence top performers were awarded with 61 gold medals along with 33 Certificates of Merit, across their respective degree programmes. Additionally, 13 alumni were awarded for their remarkable professional careers and the ceremony also felicitated a start-up.

Graduate students at the 5th Convocation Ceremony of Parul University, posing with their conferred degrees

Students such as Yash Arunbhai Dhaduk, Research Associate with the Department of Aerospace Engineering at IIT Madras; Suraj Mistry, Business Intelligence Software Developer at Synoptek India; Vrunda Savaliya, Software Engineer at Gateway Group; and Sevrina Duatre, working with Courtyard, Marriott Hotels have showcased their prowess across multiple sectors.

Further, some of the University’s gold medalists have established their careers abroad like Bharat Tyagi, Pharmacy Assistant at Walmart Pharmacy, Canada and Deepa Thomas, Biology Teacher in the Ministry of Education, United Arab Emirates, amongst others. In addition, several gold medalists from the University have also established their presence through entrepreneurship such as Dr. Ritu Lalwani, who launched her online practice, Serenity Homeopathic Clinic.

Dr.M.N.Patel congratulated all the graduating students and wished them best for their future endeavors and urged them to continue making small efforts everyday to achieve great success.

While addressing the graduating students, Dia Mirza said that apart from education and skills, connection with people matters the most, highlighting that it helped her immensely in her personal and professional life. She also urged students to listen to their inner voice, let it guide them throughout their life to success and fulfillment and to always strive to ensure safety and well being of the earth.

Kapil Dev emphasized that all the graduating students are fortunate as there are many people who do not have access to higher education. He stressed that in these challenging and troubled times, we need to rely much on the power of love to comfort one another and help each other. He also urged candidates to use education for the betterment of our country. He congratulated all the stakeholders of the university for bestowing the gift of education on the graduating candidates

In his address, Dr. Devanshu J Patel said that success is not owned; it is rented and the rent is due everyday. He said that there are people who have chosen to create success in their lives, the likes of Kapil Dev and Dia Mirza; who chose to break out from the shackles of their comfort zones. The character of an individual is tested when he is surrounded by darkness and insurmountable challenges. Despite fear of failure, choose to pursue success. One should not accept that our lives will always be trouble free. Instead, we should face challenges with determination, grit and self- confidence.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.