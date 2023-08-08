Parul University Online: Empowering Learners Worldwide with Quality Graduate and Postgraduate Programs

India 7th August 2023: Parul University, the city's leading private educational institution, has extended its educational offerings beyond its physical campus with the launch of Parul University Online—an innovative platform providing unique graduate and postgraduate degree programs. With this latest addition to the online learning world, Parul University Online emerges as a prominent institution offering NAAC A++ accredited and industry-linked online programs, approved by AICTE and entitled by UGC, ensuring the highest credibility and industry relevance.

Dr. Devanshu J Patel, the President of Parul University, stated, “Our foray into digital online education has positioned Parul University as a future-ready institution. We have strategically designed our online graduate and postgraduate programs to address the needs of today's industry, and we are committed to providing the highest form of quality in our distance education programs.”

Parul University Online's comprehensive Learning Management System (LMS) facilitates effective program delivery, allowing students to actively engage with instructors, access abundant learning resources, participate in virtual discussions, and delve into practical case studies to meet the program's curricular requirements. Offering ten online degree programs, Parul University Online aims to establish itself as a premier center for quality distance education in the nation.

The growing importance of online degree programs, especially for working professionals seeking to upskill while continuing their careers, has prompted Parul University to create this distinctive opportunity. The online platform caters to in-demand skill sets and capacities, offering programs such as Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Computer Applications with specializations in IOT, AIML, Cyber Security, and Blockchain Technology. Additionally, the postgraduate studies include Master of Arts in Journalism & Mass Communication, ELT, and Clinical Psychology, Master of Social Work, Master of Commerce, Master of Computer Applications, Master of Science (Applied Mathematics), and Master of Social Work. The Online MBA program is enriched with 20 industry-aligned specializations, including Agricultural Management, Digital Marketing & Sales, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Finance, Marketing, Public Policy Management, Human Resource Management, Project Management, Healthcare Management, Business Analytics, Information Technology Management, Forensic Accounting, and Corporate Fraud Investigation, among others.

Parul University Online employs cutting-edge and user-friendly learning platforms with interactive virtual classrooms, real-time discussions, and multimedia content to deliver a top-tier learning experience comparable to traditional full-time graduate and postgraduate degree programs. Lectures are delivered by dedicated faculties and experts, supported by animations and illustrations to simplify complex concepts. Through this initiative, the university aims to contribute to India's skilled workforce, reinforce digital literacy, and foster an understanding of new and emerging fields and technologies.

What sets Parul University's Online programs apart from others in the industry is the institution's commitment to providing online learners with the same support services and value-added opportunities available to on-campus students, including international exposure, placement assistance, career support, and civil services coaching. With ongoing developments, the university plans to expand its program offerings in the future, encompassing more disciplines and specializations to meet the demands for in-demand skills and industry competencies.

