Parul University receives 5/5 stars in the Gujarat State Framework Ranking 2021

India, 27th October 2022:Recognised as the best private university in the state of Gujarat, Parul University has been holding a strong record of rankings and recognitions in multidisciplinary higher education. Given this, six of the university's institutionshave received top ratings from the GujaratState Framework Ranking 2021 for their excellent contributions and achievements in academia. Displaying ground breaking milestones, the university securedthe highest rating of 4/5 stars under theuniversity Category andbagged 5/5 stars under individual institution category.

Furthering the scope of healthcare, Parul's Institute of Pharmacy received a 5/5 star rating under the Pharmacy College Category. Recently rated as the Best Engineering Institution in the state, Parul Institute of Engineering and Technology secured a massive 4/5 star rating under the Engineering College Category.

The University has been leading in the scope of research wherein students and faculty members are encouraged to participate.Till date, several journals, inventions and patents have been added to the list of its research breakthroughs.Bearing testament to this success, Parul Institute of Management and Research has bagged a 4/5 star rating in the Management College Category. Further, for its noteworthy contribution to science, the university's Institute of Applied Sciences secured a 4/5 star rating in the college category.

Raising the bar high was Parul's Institute of Ayurveda which was awarded a 3/5 star rating in the medical college category however this was the highest ranking issued no medical college was given 5 star rating. Recently Parul's Institute of Architecture and Research celebrated 10 years of providing top notch holistic based education, the institute received a 3/5 star rating in the Architecture College Category to showcase its milestone achievements.

Expressing his joy at this recognition, Dr Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University said,"As an institution, we celebrate every step to earmark the progress we have made since our inception. It gives us immense pride to be acknowledged for our hard work, dedication and contributions from all our institutions. This recognition will help us keep our deeper commitment of nurturing the landscape of higher education in India."

Parul University has been continuously developing and expanding its horizon beyond academics.It has been contributing towards the scope of innovation and technology. Its 340 acre campus is encompassed with state of the art buildings, fully equipped facilities, a 750 bedded multi speciality hospital amongst others.Moreover, the university provides the best learning exposure through the availability of highly skilled teaching staff from renowned IIT's and NIT's. To facilitate the best learning outcome the university provides the students with international exposure around the globe.

Situated in the heart of Vadodara, the cultural capital of Gujarat, Parul University is the prime example of a seamless blend of culture, history, and education. The university offers a wide range of diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses in a variety of disciplines. From its inception in 1993 to earning recognition as a university in 2015, Parul University has reached new heights and emerged as one of the most prestigious institutions across the country. More than 250 specially designed courses are available at Parul University to accommodate each student's needs and career preferences. The university aims to develop students with a breadth of vision, knowledge and skill needed to shoulder the globally responsible and ethical leadership burdens of the 21st century and beyond.

