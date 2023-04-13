Parul University's BBA LLB Program: Equipping Students with Legal and Business Expertise

India, 13th April 2023: Parul University, an esteemed academic institution in India, is preparing to welcome its new batch of law students for the insightful BBA LLB program. This five-year integrated program is designed to enhance the students' understanding of business fundamentals while pursuing law, providing them with the opportunity to pursue the fields of Business Administration and Law simultaneously.

Legal education is of great social significance today as it is an instrument of enforcing and delivering justice. The field of law demands individuals who are experts in the fundamentals of law and legal education. This program is specifically designed to develop students' business skills and allow them to navigate the various streams of the private or public service sectors and the corporate sector.

Upon completion of the program, students can pursue their careers in various roles such as a lawyer, arbitrator, company secretary, attorney general, and public prosecutor. The Faculty of Law produces and develops capable individuals who apply the principles of law for the welfare of society, equipping students with the relevant skill sets and abilities vital for ensuring the prevalence of law and order within the nation.

The BBA LLB program exposes students to various aspects of the business world while studying law.

The BBA LLB program exposes students to various aspects of the business world while studying law. Students will study business fundamentals such as Financial Systems, Marketing, Consumer behaviour, and Economics, among others. The program imparts to the students a comprehensive understanding of the theoretical and practical philosophies of law. As part of the curriculum, students participate in practical training exercises such as moot court competitions, parliamentary debates, drafting, and legal aid clinics. The curriculum also explores subjects such as jurisprudence and legal theory, the law of torts, constitutional law, criminal procedure code, and civil procedure code, among others. The program is conducted by highly trained and skilled faculties as well as expert legal resources who train students on the fundamentals of legal education in preparation for their careers as legal practitioners.

Parul University provides students with exposure to the professional world by offering corporate internships, working experience under advocates, as well as internships at Supreme Court, High Courts, and Tribunals. The University's vibrant campus provides enriching exposure to the international world through exchange programs. With over 43,000 students from every state in India and over 2,500 international students from 68 countries, Parul University is a truly culturally global destination. The 125-acre eco-friendly campus has received numerous quality accreditations and recognitions for its research, healthcare, and innovation achievements nationwide. Additionally, the University holds global memberships in bodies such as the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

In conclusion, Parul University's BBA LLB program is a comprehensive program designed to equip students with the necessary skill sets and abilities required for ensuring the prevalence of law and order within the nation. The program exposes students to various aspects of the business world while studying law, preparing them for careers as legal practitioners in various roles. The University provides students with exposure to the professional world by offering corporate internships, working experience under advocates, and internships at Supreme Court, High Courts, and Tribunals. Parul University's vibrant campus and global memberships in various bodies make it a culturally global destination.

