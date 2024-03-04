Parul University Students Invited to Celebrate Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram Foundation Day at Gujarat Raj Bhavan

India, 28th February 2024: Parul University, headquartered in Vadodara, has consistently played a pivotal role in advancing cultural understanding and fostering positive relationships among the diverse communities across our nation. Recognizing the university's commitment to academic excellence and community engagement, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, extended a prestigious invitation to 34 students from Parul University to participate in the Foundation Day Celebrations at the Gujarat Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar. The event, dedicated to the Foundation Day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, took place on February 20, 2024, adhering to the guidelines set by the Ministry of Home Affairs, showcasing the unity and diversity of India's rich heritage.

In an effort to promote a sense of belonging and community, the Raj Bhavan warmly welcomed residents of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram currently residing in Gujarat. Parul University students and artists were honoured as special guests, showcasing the university's commitment to nurturing creativity and cultural expression through captivating performances. This rare honour exemplifies the university’s dedication to fostering a supportive environment that champions inclusivity and unity.

Mizoram Foundation Day at Gujarat Raj Bhavan

The students from Parul University, hailing from the picturesque Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, had the privilege of visiting the Raj Bhavan. There, they actively participated in various cultural events, engaged in discussions about the rich cultural tapestry of their home states, and interacted with dignitaries and officials from various government bodies. With unwavering support from Parul University, the students seized the unique opportunity to connect with esteemed dignitaries, including Shri Mulubhai Bera Ji, Minister of Tourism, Cultural Activities, Forest & Environment, and Climate Change, Government of Gujarat, and Shri Balkrishna Shukla Ji, Former Member of Parliament of the 15th Lok Sabha of India. The insightful words from these dignitaries deeply resonated and ignited a spark of ambition and innovation within the young minds of the students.

Dr. Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University, expressed his gratitude, stating, “This momentous occasion served as a beautiful reminder of India's vibrant cultural tapestry. We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to be a part of an event of such caliber with the Gujarat Raj Bhavan and celebrate national unity alongside representatives from Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. At Parul University, we are committed to promoting creativity, inclusivity, and a deeper understanding of our diverse nation, and this event embodies these values perfectly.”

The event underscored the university's dedication to cultural expression and inclusivity. With the appreciated support of the Gujarat government, Parul University reaffirms its commitment to constructing a more promising future founded on unity, creativity, and cultural richness. This commitment inspires future generations to strive for excellence and have a positive impact on communities.

