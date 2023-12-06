Parul University's 7th Annual Convocation Marks the Commencement of Careers for 9,980 Graduates

India, 6th December 2023: Parul University celebrated the culmination of its 7th Annual Convocation Ceremony, marking the commencement of professional journeys for 9,980 students. The event, attended by 16,000 guests, showcased the university's substantial growth and increasing influence on both national and global platforms.

Honorary guests Mr. Boman Irani and Ms. Vaani Kapoor graced the occasion, offering inspirational messages to the graduates, encouraging them to utilize their knowledge and skills for global progress. The diverse group of graduates represented various fields, including Management, Engineering, Pharmacy, Medicine, Commerce, Arts, Applied Science, Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts, and Law.

The ceremony highlighted remarkable achievements, such as a notable rise in Ph.D. graduates, 82 students receiving gold medals, 6 exceptional alumni awards, and 31 merit certificates for academic excellence. Three outstanding students were honored with the prestigious President's Gold Medal for the best start-up of the year.

The distinguished guests, including President Dr. Devanshu Patel, Provost Dr. Amit Ganatra, Registrar Prof. Manish Pandya, Vice Presidents Dr. Parul Patel and Dr. Komal Patel, along with members of the Governing Body, Board of Management, and Academic Council, graced the ceremony with their presence.

The event also acknowledged the contributions of notable alumni, such as Dhara Pathak (NASA), Mohammed Vayada (Google), Gautam Jha (Indian Navy), Akshar Patel (Tesla), Ajay Zampda (Government of Gujarat), and Kuldeep Parasaniya (Blueberry Soft), recognizing their accomplishments and impact in their respective fields.

Several gold medalists have already embarked on successful careers with leading companies like Adani, Aixtor, Einfochips, Hilti Manufacturing, and Piramal Pharma Solutions. Others have chosen paths in civil services or pursued further studies, demonstrating the versatility and excellence of Parul University graduates.

The President's gold medal for the best start-up was awarded to Jahnavi Puppala, Surya Teja Kadam, and Rajesh Chintada, founders of ST7 Surveillance Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Their tech-based platform offers live cybercrime solutions, AI tools, CYFO browsing, and encrypted messaging tools.

The ceremony underscored Parul University's commitment to fostering innovation, excellence, and career development among its graduates, setting them on a trajectory for success.

In his address, Mr. Boman Irani emphasized the importance of self-pride, sharing personal anecdotes of overcoming challenges and taking risks to achieve success. He urged graduates to support those who may appear weak, citing his own experiences of persevering in the face of adversity.

Ms. Vaani Kapoor, in her insightful speech, emphasized the power of belief, the value of friendships, and the importance of continuous learning. She congratulated the university for upholding Indian culture and encouraged graduates to be sources of light for others.

Dr. Devanshu Patel, in his Presidential Remarks, drew parallels between self-belief and the legendary tale of Hanumanji, urging graduates to exercise discretion, use common sense, and value humility and respectfulness towards others. He stressed the importance of acknowledging the contributions of all and building successful teams with a shared vision.

Dr. Patel encouraged graduating candidates to express gratitude to their parents and teachers, acknowledging their role in laying the foundation for future success. He concluded by urging graduates to become individuals of character, cultivating polite hearts and respectful souls as they embark on their professional journeys.

Parul University remains committed to shaping the next generation of leaders, innovators, and contributors to society, with the 7th Annual Convocation serving as a testament to its dedication to excellence and holistic education.

