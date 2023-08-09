Parul University's efforts in preparing the architects of tomorrow

India, 8th August 2023: Much like in other disciplines, Parul University, which is among the foremost educational institutes in India, offers one of the most comprehensive education programs in Architecture via its Bachelor of Architecture. One of the salient features of the program is that right at the undergraduate level the students get the unique opportunity to be part of real-time projects, which help them master the best practices of the domain even before they foray into a full-fledged career. These internships that allow the students to gather in-depth domain knowledge are befitting the industry-centric pedagogy of the university.

Additionally, the real-time projects help candidates gain solid interpersonal skills that are essential for a collaborative field such as Architecture. For example, while participating in the projects the students will bear witness to several creative disagreements. Such instances would serve as a window to learn that to be a successful architect it is not only important to be good at one’s core competency but also essential to convince the stakeholders involved of one’s plans. As a result, students could glean that for an impressive career soft skills such as communication, the ability to persuade, and more importantly, the ability to gauge the needs of the clients, which is imperative for professionals from any service sector.

Explaining the objective behind the Bachelor of Architecture at Parul University, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University said, “Education at Parul University has never just been about academics. Since our inception, we have been focused on delivering outcome-based education, more so for practical disciplines such as Architecture. We believe that while we strive to provide superlative classroom learning, which is necessary for the theoretical foundation, what gives an extra edge to our cohort is our thrust on practical learning via opportunities such as internships and real-time projects. During these occasions, students also get the opportunity to seek mentorship from top architects and pick up the current best practices in the field from the leaders themselves. As a result of these sought-after core skills, our students stay ahead of the curve in today’s competitive job market. Plus, the soft skills and organizational behaviour they acquire due to these stints, give them an additional advantage over their peers, which in other words means, a head start to their career.”

Attesting to the quality of education, especially to the emphasis on real-time project experience, it is worth mentioning that Parul University students have received lucrative offers of upto 30 LPA from leading companies such as the Reliance and Adani Group, and Larsen and Toubro. Also, aside from the core skills and soft skills, Parul University has more to offer to an aspiring architect. Given that as a subject Architecture is a fine blend of engineering and science and creativity on one hand and strong technical and academic knowledge and artistic skills on the other, Parul University’s multidisciplinary environment provides the right ambience for the students to internalise the discipline.

Moreover, the university’s state-of-the-art infrastructure includes the Architecture Studio, Laser Cutting Laboratory, Structural Laboratory, Material Laboratory, 3D Printing Laboratory and CAB Design Laboratory. These world-class facilities help students hone their skills better as architects-to-be. Additionally, the students get the unique chance to be exposed to leading domain exhibitions, where not only can they better network but also watch the latest industry trends. Similarly, in terms of exposure, the university has forged connections with leading architects in the country. Some of the notable names are the renowned architect, Christopher Benninger, Chetan Vaidya, Director GIFT City, Ex. Director, SPA, Delhi & NIUA, Delhi, and Prof. Osamu Ishiyama, Japanese Architect and Professor of WASEDA University.

All in all, the Bachelor of Architecture program from Parul University does an excellent job of preparing students for a solid career path through engagements in real-time projects. Consequently, the cohort is adept at both domain and interpersonal skills, carrying with them and furthering Parul University’s proud legacy of excellence.

