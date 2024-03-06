Parul University's Faculty of Architecture and Planning - Encouraging Sustainable Urban Development

India 6th March 2024: Parul University, an esteemed education provider in India, continues to provide students with its acclaimed architecture and planning programs with the assistance of its Faculty of Architecture and Planning. Acknowledging the imperative for sustainable urban development in a globalized context, the faculty aims to equip students with technical expertise to address current urban and regional challenges through its program offerings.



Emphasizing faculty and mentorship, Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University, said, "Our exceptional faculty, with their diverse expertise and dedication to mentorship, are the cornerstone of our programs. They ignite not just technical proficiency, but the critical thinking and creative spark that define a truly impactful architect or planner."

Academic Programs:

Diploma in Architecture

UG Programs: B.Design Building & Infrastructure, Bachelor of Architecture

B.Design Building & Infrastructure, Bachelor of Architecture PG Programs: Master of Design Building & Infrastructure, Master of Design Interior Design, Master of Planning

Building on this strong academic foundation is a dedicated team of experienced mentors at the Faculty of Architecture and Planning. Here’s what sets it apart:

Renowned architects, planners, and industry experts bring real-world knowledge and diverse perspectives

Interactive teaching methods encourage critical thinking, experimentation, and problem-solving

Studio projects bridge the gap between theory and practice, honing design skills

Guest lectures and industry partnerships provide exposure to cutting-edge trends and professional networks

They seamlessly blend theoretical understanding with practical exercises, nurturing students' design skills and problem-solving abilities

Furthermore, this esteemed faculty goes beyond traditional instruction, actively engaging students in meaningful ways. Their emphasis on a strong ethical compass adds a valuable dimension to students' education, preparing them comprehensively for their future careers in the dynamic field of architecture and planning.

Diverse Career Paths

More than academic immersion, the faculty provides students with diverse career opportunities, ranging from government departments and local authorities to urban development authorities, educational institutions, professional consultancies, private practice, semi-government sectors, and non-governmental organizations. It enables students to engage in high-paying career prospects.

Achievements and Recognition:

Parul University's commitment to developing creative professionals is further reflected in its numerous accolades:

ARIIA Top 50 ranking for innovation achievements nationwide

Best Private University in Western India by Praxis Media

Best University in Placements by ASSOCHAM

Industry partnerships and placements:

Leading recruiters such as IBI Group, Deloitte, KPMG, Woods Bagot, PALAFOX, Asian Paints, and many more have consistently shown interest in the graduates from Parul University's Faculty of Architecture & Planning, showcasing the institution's commitment to producing skilled professionals.

In conclusion, Parul University's Faculty of Architecture and Planning is at the forefront of preparing students to be responsible architects and planners who can create sustainable and thriving cities for future generations. With its focus on quality education, practical training, and global exposure, the faculty empowers students to become leaders in shaping a better urban future.

To get more information, please visit: https://paruluniversity.ac.in/

