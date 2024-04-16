Parul University's M.Tech Program: Inspiring Technological Innovation and Industry-Relevant Education

India 16th April 2024: Parul University, distinguished for its excellence in higher education, proudly introduces its esteemed M.Tech program, meticulously crafted by the renowned Faculty of Engineering. This program is intended to build future-ready engineers, equipping students not only with specialist knowledge but also the interpersonal skills required in today's ever-evolving professional landscape, making them industry-ready.

In the words of Dr. Devanshu Patel, President, Parul University, “Our mission is to inspire excellence, empower minds, and cultivate innovation. We take pride in our alumni shaping industries globally, reflecting our commitment to fostering a future where knowledge, leadership, and impact redefine boundaries and propel society forward with unparalleled success.”



Industry-Aligned M.Tech Specializations

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Recognizing the importance of specialization in engineering, Parul University offers ten focused tracks aligned with industry demands. These specialized M.Tech programs encompass a variety of disciplines, including Construction Project Management, Information Technology, Internal Combustion & Automobiles, Power Systems, Production Engineering, Structural Engineering, Transportation Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Engineering, and CAD/CAM. Each program is meticulously designed to equip students with the specific skills and expertise required in today's dynamic professional environment.

These specializations are a direct response to the industry’s call for professionals equipped with targeted knowledge and skills capable of steering the future of engineering towards sustainable and impactful solutions.

A Springboard for Aspiring Engineers

The university’s strategic collaboration with industry giants and its robust placement records stand as a testament to its dedication to student success. Parul University boasts an impressive placement record with over 24,000 students placed and over 2,200 recruiters, including leading names such as SiFive, ORAD, ZS, Code Nation, Growel, Asian Paints, Elmex, Infosys, Amazon, TCS, and Alembic. This serves as a gateway to prestigious job opportunities in the global market. The remarkable packages, with the highest going up to 30 LPA and an average of 8 LPA, reflect the quality and industry-readiness of Parul University's graduates.



The university's robust industry collaborations ensure that the curriculum remains relevant and aligned with the ever-evolving needs of the corporate world. This symbiotic relationship between academia and industry equips students with the skills and knowledge sought after by top employers.



State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

The Faculty of Engineering at Parul University is not just about advanced curricula but also about providing an environment that nurtures learning and innovation. With over 300 state-of-the-art engineering laboratories and workshops equipped with the latest technology, the university ensures that students can access the tools they need to translate their theoretical knowledge into practical, real-world applications.

Parul University invites ambitious engineers to be a part of this transformative journey. With a dedication to excellence, specialised programs tailored to industry needs, and a track record of successful placements, the university offers more than just an education—it offers a pathway to make a significant impact in the world of engineering and technology.



To get more information, please visit: https://paruluniversity.ac.in/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.