Pashmina.com, an ecommerce brand store that transformed the lives of Kashmiri artisans and enchanted the world with exquisite pashminas, has announced it has selected VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier B2C and B2B brands. This migration from its current commerce platform of choice, Adobe Commerce, signals a new era for Pashmina.com, focused on cloud-native architecture for greater scalability, flexibility, and reliability with VTEX, the commerce platform of choice for brands such as Colgate, Motorola, Samsung, Under Armour, Whirlpool and more.



The digital transformation journey for Pashmina.com stemmed from the need for a globally-trusted, comprehensive solution catering to personalized online shopping experiences. Leveraging VTEX’s scalable and secure enterprise commerce platform, Pashmina.com can now expand its global reach while highlighting the rich heritage of Kashmiri culture, all without the burden of managing its own web infrastructure. This decision demonstrates Pashmina.com’s unwavering commitment to optimizing its digital retail operations. The brand remains committed to showcasing the power of commerce innovation through VTEX, uplifting independent businesses in rural Indian communities and global craftsmanship to continue the heartbeat of timeless traditions.



Pashmina.com is a well-known platform that links the makers of sustainably made Pashminas: handcrafted cashmere accessories to customers across the world. It showcases a wide array of Pashmina products, including Kani Pashminas, GI Pashminas, Solid & Printed Pashminas, Hand Embroidered Pashminas, and many other exquisite offerings. Prior to partnering with VTEX, the store emerged six years ago following a family pilgrimage trip to Kashmir. Today, the company evolved beyond a mere store; it has become the catalyst for social change, elevating communities and safeguarding their time-honored traditions and lifestyles. As an India-based website, Pashmina.com conducts 15% of its business within the country, while a substantial 85% comprises international exports through its website. A noteworthy 45% of their customer base consists of repeat clients from the US, Europe, Australia, and even within India. This partnership with VTEX will continue to enhance the existing website's performance, introduce multilingual support, and enable the availability of pashminas in local currencies, allowing it to operate as a local business on a global platform.



“VTEX is a leader in enterprise commerce, and we are delighted to have them as our platform of choice. With VTEX, we provide our customers with a performance level akin to industry giants. Given that we offer some of the world's most exquisite art, it's only fitting that we employ technology that can match our performance with the very best globally,” said Varun Kumar, Founder, Pashmina.com. “This partnership will help us improve customer experiences, optimise digital storefronts, and streamline order management for our ecommerce outreach across multi-geographies. We are eager to leverage VTEX’s features to create a dynamic and video-first presence for our brand.”



Choosing VTEX: The Decision Behind Pashmina.com's Selection



Enterprises’ real-world success stories reveal the significant advantages of VTEX, with a remarkable 133% return on investment. Additionally, businesses experience substantial growth, yielding an extra USD 17.1 million, along with savings totaling USD $5.8M post-migration from legacy commerce platforms to VTEX. Find out more here.



Enterprise brands that transitioned to VTEX have unlocked immense value, aligning with the platform's reputation as the exclusive vendor designated 'Customers' Choice' in the 2024 Gartner® Voice of the Customer for Digital Commerce Report, underscoring VTEX's pioneering role in shaping the future of commerce. Through optimized digital commerce infrastructure, we are empowering enterprises across 43 countries worldwide to achieve sustainable growth and profitability. To learn more about VTEX, click here.



Yashdeep Vaishnav, Country Head, VTEX India, said, “Pashmina's decision to choose VTEX’s composable and complete platform is a testament to its dedication to innovation and unwavering commitment to deliver enterprise brands with an unparalleled shopping experience. Our work with Pashmina.com also represents a significant step in accelerating the future of commerce within India’s digital commerce landscape. We are all geared up to achieve their business transformation and growth objectives with our robust ecosystem and cutting-edge commerce solutions that are trusted by brands including Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Whirlpool and more. Together with Pashmina.com, we aim to set new standards in India's ever-evolving digital retail landscape and beyond.”



Pashmina recognizes the importance of adaptability in the ever-evolving luxury ecommerce landscape. With VTEX, the brand is gaining the flexibility to scale its operations and introduce new features with ease, ensuring its position at the forefront of innovation, consumer needs and the luxury market.



To discover more about Pashmina.com, visit here ahead of their upcoming migration to VTEX.



About Pashima.com



Pashmina.com, as the largest online curator of authentic handcrafted Pashminas, is on a mission to revive the dying art form, aligning its efforts with the initiatives of the Government of India. Collaborating closely with hundreds of artisans and their families, they are dedicated to making this exquisite art accessible to sustainable & luxury fashion enthusiasts worldwide.



The platform serves as a window to a wide range of luxurious pashminas that are the pinnacle of craftsmanship with the highest quality. With an aim to uphold the elegant Heritage Art, it offers the patrons luxurious packaging and complimentary worldwide shipping.



The brand PASHM was introduced as a representation of who we are. At PASHM, the commitment is to preserve the traditional artisanal Craft of Pashmina. The aim is to facilitate the production of authentic handcrafted Pashmina to ensure its sustainable growth.



