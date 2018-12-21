Passionate desire or bittersweet journey

First love is magical—it sets you free into the land of discovery, the discovery of varied emotions, envy, and lust, to name a few.

&PrivéHD, the premium destination for nuanced cinema, brings one such endearing tale about first love for the very first time on Indian television screens. ‘Call Me By Your Name’, a film that received worldwide critical acclaim, will air on the channel on Saturday, December 22, at 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the movie is based on a novel written by André Aciman which takes the audience through a summer rendezvous between 17-year-old Elio played by Timothee Chalamet and 24-year-old Oliver played by Armie Hammer. The film also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel, and Victoire Du Bois.

Elio meets his father Samuel’s research assistant Oliver, an American who visits Italy in the summer of 1983 upon his invitation. What starts off as a combination of annoyance and elusiveness for Elio soon transforms into love. The growing emotional and physical intimacy between Elio and Oliver sends the former into a tizzy every time he is compelled to come face to face with Oliver’s attraction towards a woman from the village. Despite Oliver’s recommendation to Elio to not act upon any feelings of infatuation that the latter was experiencing for the former, Elio is completely caught in the binds of first love that usually yields pain.

The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, received a standing ovation, in addition to a rating of 8.7 on popular review aggregator platform Rotten Tomatoes.

Commenting on the movie, equal rights activist Harish Iyer said: “I think ‘Call Me By Your Name’ is a masterpiece. It is a movie that not only speaks about sex and sexuality; it’s a film that also speaks about trans-generational love and about love that breaks the barriers of age. The beauty of the film is that if you were to replace the characters with heterosexual figures, it would still be a delight to watch.”

Leading critics have described the movie as sensual, intimate, and piercingly honest. The title received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor (for Chalamet), Best Song, and Best Adapted Screenplay, for which James Ivory became the oldest-ever Oscar winner at the age of 89.

A cautious romance of a forbidden tryst or the intimate bond of a relationship undefined — feel the other side of Call Me By Your Name as the film premieres on Saturday, December 22, at 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., only on &PrivéHD.

