Pat Cummins introduces Mumbai to the New Balance experience.

India, 5th May 2024 - New Balance, one of the world’s fastest growing sports brands, unveils its newest retail concept at Linking Road, Mumbai alongside celebrated cricketer, Pat Cummins. The launch highlights New Balance's strategic expansion plans, under the newly launched India subsidiary, of broadening its global presence and making significant strides within India.

The unique retail concept embodies New Balance at the intersection of sports and culture catering to both, the fashion influencers, and the elite athletes. The new store intends to offer a dynamic retail experience highlighting the brand’s quality craftsmanship and its consistent strive for innovation. Conceptualized around central seating, the structural arrangement aims to stimulate community-building while encouraging consumers to connect and draw inspiration from each other as they navigate their individual selves.

Pat Cummins, who has been a part of the New Balance family since the start of his athletic career, played a key part in the launch day activities as the brand inaugurated their first store in Mumbai. During the event, Pat participated in several media interactions, gave us a glimpse into his life outside of Cricket, interacted with his fans, and gave us some memorable moments in a friendly game.

Pat Cummins, Australian Cricketer and New Balance Ambassador said. "I'm thrilled to be part of the launch celebrations of New Balance's Mumbai store. It's exciting to see New Balance growing in India, a move that should excite all sports enthusiasts. We both believe in using the power of sport to make a positive impact in the world and that has been the driving force in our long-standing relationship. I wish the team here at New Balance, the absolute best, and I know the brand will inspire the next generation of sports talent in India.

Radeshwer Davar, Country Manager, New Balance India expressed enthusiasm about this significant milestone, stating: “We are delighted to open our first ever store in Mumbai; at Linking Road, along with one of the best athletes in the world, Pat Cummins. At New Balance, we see ourselves at the intersection of Sports and Culture, and Mumbai as a city, truly embodies this belief, making it a great fit for our expansion journey in India. We believe that New Balance will not only be a destination for those seeking the latest in fashion and performance footwear but also a space for community engagement and inspiration. We would like to thank Pat Cummins for being an integral part of our brand launch in India and we would love to invite the people of Mumbai to experience New Balance.”

About New Balance:

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA, has the following purpose: Independent since 1906, we empower people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. New Balance employs 9,000 associates around the globe, and in 2023 reported worldwide sales of $6.5 billion. New Balance owns five athletic footwear factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance MADE U.S. footwear contains a domestic value of 70% or more and makes up a limited portion of New Balance’s U.S. sales. To learn more about New Balance, please visitwww.newbalance.com; for the latest press information visithttp://newbalance.newsmarket.com.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.