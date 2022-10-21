Pay your bills on CRED during T20 World Cup 2022 and win big rewards

The festive season has been hectic with parties, family get-togethers and social dos, and the start of the T20 World Cup 2022 in the midst of all the hullabaloo has only taken the celebrations one notch higher. Cricket lovers across the length and breadth of the country are bonding over the matches, adding further excitement to the festivities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But, if you are worried about forgetting to pay your bills in the midst of all the noise and fun, CRED just made your life much simpler. CRED members who make their bill payments on CRED during the CRED pay days stand to win exciting rewards, jackpots, cashbacks from brands like Swiggy, Zepto, Cleartrip, Visa, Citibank etc. The season for rewards is truly perennial at CRED!

The special offers and cashbacks are also valid for offline payments made using the Scan & Pay feature.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The special offer applies to any and all kinds of bills that you need to pay. These include telecom bills (like mobile recharge, postpaid, broadband, or DTH bills); payments for utilities such as electricity, water, gas; payment of rent for your home, office space or allied charges like maintenance, clubhouse fees, brokerage or token amounts paid to agents; fees for educational institutes (like colleges, schools or tuition); credit card bills or other necessary expenses (like insurance premiums, loan repayments or Fastag recharge).

From October 22 to November 6, CRED members paying any such bills whether online or offline stand to win exciting rewards. These include:

upto 25% cashback on your first bill payment

upto 30% off on Zepto

chance to win 3 month Swiggy one membership

stand a chance to win Cleartrip Rs.5k on flights and 7.5k on hotels including premium hotels

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition, there are also jackpots for all occasions.

The special offers and cashbacks are also valid for offline payments made using the Scan & Pay feature. At Starbucks, you can get a cashback of up to ₹150, a cashback of ₹500 at Shoppers Stop, discounts on brands like Dominos (flat 20%), Puma (flat 10%) and Chaayos (flat 15%).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition, there are also jackpots for all occasions. On October 23, you can win an all-expense paid trip to Paris. The package includes a 4 night stay inclusive of flight and visa charges. On October 27, you stand a chance to win an Apple kit which includes an iPhone 14 Pro, iWatch Series 8 and an Airpods Pro. On October 30, you can get to call a BMW g310r bike your own and on November 2, die hard F1 fans can win a true F1 experience in Dubai where you stand a chance to drive the F1 car. Your flight tickets and stay for the trip are also included in the jackpot prize. On November 6, you can win a chance to fly first class to an international destination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On October 23, you can win an all-expense paid trip to Paris.

The process of making the bill payments using CRED is very simple. Just open the CRED app, click on the ‘pay’ tab at the bottom of the screen and select any of your existing bills to pay or add a new biller. Just make your payment and enjoy the special festive rewards! For those who want to become a CRED member simply download the app from iOS or Android.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About CRED Pay

CRED pay is the payments suite for CRED which includes payment features like online merchant payments, bill payments (rent, utility and education bill payments), and offline payments powered by UPI through Scan & Pay. The CRED pay suite is aimed at offering members choice, ease, and flexibility in their payments.

About CRED

With a mission to celebrate and reward credit-worthy individuals, CRED is a transparent and fully digital platform of highly trusted individuals, brands, and institutions. CRED, with its empathetic approach to design, makes financial decisions visible, delightful and rewarding for its members, facilitating access to a better life in the form of exclusive rewards and experiences. Admission to CRED is based on credit score for individuals. Access CRED on iOS and Android. For latest news and updates from CRED, follow us on Twitter@CRED_club, Instagram@cred_club, Facebook@CRED.club.official and YouTube@CRED.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of CRED by HT Brand Studio