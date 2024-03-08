Paykassma Appoints Solaiman Shukhon as Managing Director for Asia

Paykassma, a leading payment provider offering services in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and other countries, has recently announced the appointment of Solaiman Shukhon as the new managing director for Asia. This strategic move comes as the company aims to strengthen its presence in the region and pursue ambitious growth targets under Shukhon's leadership.

In his new role, Solaiman Shukhon brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Paykassma, having demonstrated a keen understanding of the payment industry and a proven track record of driving business expansion. With a focus on fostering strong partnerships and implementing innovative strategies, Shukhon is set to spearhead Paykassma's efforts to capitalize on the burgeoning opportunities in the Asian market.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

One of the key strategic objectives outlined by Solaiman Shukhon is to achieve a significant turnover in the Bangladesh market, with an ambitious target of 5000 crore monthly. This bold vision reflects Shukhon's determination to position Paykassma as a major player in the region and underscores the company's commitment to driving substantial growth within its key markets.

Notably, Paykassma has already established partnerships with some of the world's most renowned betting and gambling platforms, including 1xbet, bajilive, melbet, mostbet, and others. This strategic move aligns with the company's goal to diversify its portfolio and cater to a wide range of merchants, solidifying its position as a versatile and comprehensive payment provider.

Furthermore, Solaiman Shukhon's proactive approach is evident in his engagement with the CEO of bkash, a prominent mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh. By initiating discussions about business development opportunities with bkash, Shukhon aims to leverage synergies and collaborative efforts to drive mutual growth and enhance the value proposition for both companies.

It is discernible that Paykassma's emphasis on cultivating a fruitful partnership with bkash underscores the company's strategic direction and commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relationships within the industry. By aligning with key players in the market, Paykassma is poised to amplify its market presence and enhance its service offerings to better cater to the evolving needs of merchants and consumers in the region.

With Solaiman Shukhon at the helm, Paykassma is primed to usher in a new era of expansion and innovation, leveraging his visionary leadership and extensive industry knowledge to drive the company's strategic initiatives forward. Shukhon's appointment signifies a pivotal moment for Paykassma as it seeks to consolidate its position as a formidable force in the payment industry, particularly in the dynamic and rapidly growing Asian market.

In conclusion, Paykassma's appointment of Solaiman Shukhon as the managing director for Asia marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for the company, characterized by strategic expansion, ambitious growth targets, and a steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients and partners. With an unwavering focus on driving innovation and fostering strategic partnerships, Paykassma is poised to redefine the landscape of payment services in the region under Shukhon's astute leadership.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.