Paykassma: Payment system that has revolutionized international trade

Paykassma is an international payment system whereby people in India and other Asian countries can accept payments for international contracts including high risk trading and e-commerce contracts. Paykassma - online payments for your business. The payment aggregator provides a payment gateway called Fondy that small and medium businesses can use to accept online payments through an easy yet affordable mechanism. The payments are made via popular modes including digital wallets, online bank transfers, and cards.

Boost to e-commerce in India and Asia

Paykassma facilitates payments using both P2P and P2C solutions. This gives a welcome boost to e-commerce in India as well as to e-commerce in Asia as a whole. Thanks to Paykassma, clients who achieve lucrative international deals will be able to accept payments through such popular payment modes as UPI, Paytm or PhonePe.

Binary options made possible

Binary options contracts are also possible by using the payment aggregator. In other words, the system allows a trader to go through with a trade or decide not to do so, depending on the price of the asset.

Global reach

Over 100 companies have chosen to connect to the payment system. These clients have chosen to enhance business opportunities by using the payment system. Over the course of three years, secure payments via Paykassma have reached over 2 million recipients in 16 countries.

Advantages of using Paykassma

Paykassma works to deliver several benefits to clients. These include instant payments via currency cards of any country. The main advantages that Paykassma’s clients derive from using the system are:

Convenience

Not only is the mode of payment provided by the company convenient, it is also intuitive in that it is easily understood by every client.

Speed

Opening an account is a speedy process that requires a few easy and simple steps.

Round the clock support

Clients who face payment related issues can expect assistance from a customer support team that works round the clock to resolve such problems.

No need for a website

Clients do not need to have a website. Merely creating an account in the system’s personal office will allow them to access the payment system. Fondy allows them to generate a payment link that they can send to customers and request payment by email or SMS or instant messenger. They can even add the link to their invoice.

Free connection

Paykassma does not charge any prepaid fee to allow connection to its service.

Multi-currency payment system

The Paykassma service is driven by the multi-currency payment platform provided by Fondy. The new centralized platform allows Paykassma & #039;s clients to manage their funds in any currency of their choice. The system allows clients to open multi-currency accounts and get instant settlements that allow them to conduct business and make transactions, all in one place.

Plug and play module

The payment module provided by Paykassma is a plug and play device that clients do not have to revise in any way. Once they install it on their site, they are ready to go. Fondy allows its checkout to be embedded onto the client 's site or hosted on the client#039;s platform. The client may also opt to redirect customers to the payment platform so the payment can proceed.

Simple process

Clients have only to log in to the payment service and configure their office. Paykassma accepts the payment and securely transfers it to the recipient’s bank account.

International presence

While the payment aggregator is present in such countries as India, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Indonesia, it also provides payment services to several others upon request. These include Brazil, Burundi, Ghana, Kenya, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, Thailand, and Uganda.

Payment methods

Paykassma offers payment methods that are popular in each country. For instance, in India, clients of Paykassma can transact payments via UPI, PhonePe, or Paytm, or even via VISA or Mastercard.

Summary

Businesses can transfer money securely thanks to Paykassma.com, an online service that provides a convenient and safe method of transferring funds. Paykassma facilitates international trade with its presence in over 15 countries worldwide. These include India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Vietnam, among others. The payment aggregator is continuing to expand its reach across the globe. Through partnerships with European banks, Fondy has succeeded in providing Paykassma’s clients with an uninterrupted flow of payments across the world.

