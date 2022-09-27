Payroll Financing and its Need in Today’s Competitive Market

What is Payroll financing and how can it help your business grow?

Payroll financing is a short term lending service for organizations to help process their payrolls on time when cash flow is thin. This temporary flow of cash helps employers pay timely salaries to their employees while managing to balance their cash flow.

Payroll financing is a novel innovative product never seen before in the Indian market. No other lending service provides this kind of collateral free short term payroll financing like 1 Click Capital does. So how did this 1 Click Payroll come into existence?

Our founders share an interesting story about the birth of 1 Click Payroll.

Since C H P finance had already been one of the top finance companies in Delhi, our founders would meet many businessmen and entrepreneurs in their day to day work. They would meet many employers and CEOs of MSMEs, talk with them about their businesses and the obstacles they faced in various aspects.

They would all complaint about one thing. Most of these business owners would face a dilemma at the end of every month when it came to processing payroll for their company’s staff. Some of them had cash flow issues due to pending invoices, some had to pay bills while others had to wait for payment receivables, and others had to pay the vendors and stock up inventories. What was common amongst all of them was that they always had to choose between paying salaries to their employees and investing that money elsewhere in the business.

None of them liked the idea of delaying, postponing, or canceling their employee’s salaries but they all had to do it from time to time in order to maintain a healthy cash flow for business development.

Our founders made an observation thereof that there was a dire need in the market for a service that would help employers pay their employees on time at the end of every month. Thus was born the idea of 1 Click Payroll, which then took roots in the offices of Hiranandani, Mumbai.

1 Click Capital aims at becoming a path breaking Fintech with a global presence that helps businesses make their payroll dreams a reality.

1 Click Payroll is a digital portal, that helps you with fast flexible, low cost funding, which is processed in 48 hours and needs minimum documentation.

The Key Qualities of 1 Click Payroll:

Limited Paperwork:

1 Click Capital recognizes the value of your time and resources, so we ask for minimal paperwork to process your application.

Speed & Ease:

Uncertainty is undoubtedly the most formidable foe of preparation. It is our aim to bring clarity to your application within 48 hours of submission.

24 x 7 Utilization:

You can use your funds any time of the day or night 24x7 as soon as your limit is generated in the 1 Click System

Low-Cost:

Interest rates are as low as 1.5 percent, you just pay for the funding you use.

Immediate Access:

Enjoy immediate access to funds as soon as you’ve been approved. All you have to do is ask for it.

Quick Approval:

We aim to process your application within 48 hours for your convenience and ease

Along with 1 Click Payroll, comes the benefits of 1 Click Salary Advance. 1 Click Salary Advance is activated once an organization enrolls for 1 Click Payroll. It is a short-term loan of a pre-determined value based on the employee’s salary, usually paid back within 2 to 3 months. It gives immediate access to liquidity when an employee is in a need of contingency salary.

So the next time you or your company faces the question of how to meet employee salaries this month, think of 1 Click Capital, your one stop solutions for payroll funding. Cause remember, happy employees lead to happy bosses.

