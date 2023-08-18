Paytm's All-In-One Card Machine is the Preferred Choice Among Merchants – expands co's in-store payments leadership

For any business to grow successfully, digitisation is the key. As mobile payments are becoming mainstream, Paytm has played a key role in this transformation, empowering millions of merchants with comprehensive payment instruments. The fintech giant has been driving innovation with solutions for merchants to easily adopt in a technology-first world.

Paytm Card Machine has emerged as a preferred choice among merchants, enabling them with a one-stop solution for all their business needs. With Paytm Card Machine, customers can make payments with multiple payment modes including UPI, Wallet, Credit /Debit card, and Net Banking.

While card swiping machines have been in place before mobile payments came into the play, Paytm Card Machine’s all-in-one features has made the company’s card machine more popular among merchants. The smart device can be used anywhere from restaurants, cafes or even while out on deliveries.

The portable Paytm Card Machine eases payments acceptance for merchants and is packed with features that enables them to manage the whole store from the device. It allows merchants to easily print bills and track sales as it comes with an in-built scanner and printer wherein a merchant can also print GST compliant bills. Additionally, the in-built scanner of Paytm Card Machine allows merchants to scan the barcodes on the products and details like quantity, price and the product name will reflect in the bill. This helps in reducing time and effort for merchants in manually adding these details, ensuring hassle-free and quick billing.

Moreover, the all-in-one Paytm Card Machine is also capable of customising solutions based on merchants’ needs and industry specific requirements for those in retail, hotel and restaurants, ticketing etc. The device can also be used to track sale performance and track inventory. Paytm has also partnered with more than 20 banks to enable special offers and discounts for customers on the purchase of high ticket items.

Adding to it, Paytm All-in-One card machine is a portable device that not only allows merchants to accept card and QR payments but also has EMI feature enabled, driving affordability for consumers. This means while buying a product a consumer can also convert the cost of purchase into small repayments making it an affordable purchase. It also helps the merchant retain their customers while increasing the ticket size of transactions.

Paytm’s operating performance of July showed a strong growth momentum in the merchant payment volume (GMV) and increase in devices deployed across the country. Its leadership in in-store payments has strengthened with 82 lakh devices deployed as of July 2023, an increase of 3.8 lakh devices from last month and 41 lakh devices year-on-year.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of Paytm by HT Brand Studio.