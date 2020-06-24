Pearl Academy introduces Immersive-Creative-Learning Framework for the new academic year beginning July 2020

brand-stories

Jun 24, 2020

It has been rightly said that one should never let a crisis go waste. Extraordinary times like these need extraordinary solutions to address questions related to the field of education. How will institutes cope with the aftermath of COVID-19? Do they need to think online first or should they learn to strike the right balance between on-campus and off-campus teaching?

The academic team of Pearl Academy has developed a holistic Immersive-Creative-Learning Framework (ICLF) as a response to these questions.

Pearl Academy’s ICLF consists of pre-semester learning, enhanced (online) learning and intense (face-to-face) learning for the July-December academic cycle. However, it can be adapted for long-term implementation, because it is semester-based and module-based.

Here’s how the framework will look like. ( Pearl Academy )

Professor Nandita Abraham, president, Pearl Academy, says, “Pear Academy’s ICLF is an extension of our advanced pedagogy that focuses on 360-degree learning in terms of knowledge, practical experience, and skills. Keeping the circumstances in mind, ICLF consists of virtual classes in the first half of the academic year 2020 and face-to-face classes on campus in the later part of the year.”

Pre-semester learning

Pre-semester learning is for the students who have enrolled at Pearl Academy this year, and is designed to make them comfortable with the new ways of learning in the virtual world. It will be conducted online and begins from July 1, 2020. It includes four modules, which are ‘Around the world in 60 days’, ‘Whose class is it now?’, ‘Socially plugged’ and ‘Create a new world’. While each module has a specific objective, the intent is to introduce students to the world of creative practices, generate curiosity in them and make their learning process immersive yet enjoyable.

Enhanced online learning

For existing students, the first semester of the academic year 2020 will begin from August 1 and for the new students it will commence from September 1. There will be online classes, webinars, masterclasses as per the curriculum, and personalized mentoring sessions as per a student’s needs. Pearl Academy will also provide them with essentials like ‘Study from home’ kit to create a home studio. It will include essentials for a fashion class, editing software and apps, or drawing tablets based on the requirement of the semester. This initiative will ensure that students do not miss out on practical projects and hands-on experiences due to a lack of resources.

Intense, face-to-face learning

On-campus classes will begin from October 1—this will be the most intense phase. Classes will be conducted all days of the week; there will be additional practical and studio hours, two full shifts a day, and reduced winter break. The Pearl Academy campuses will open with all safety precautions in place as per the government guidelines. However, online classes will be conducted for students who do not want to attend on-campus classes.