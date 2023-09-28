Pelican Redefines Affordable Luxury with Italian Leather Sofas in India

India, 28th September 2023: In a bustling corner of Bangalore, an Indian startup named Pelican is redefining the meaning of affordable luxury in the Indian furniture industry. The recent launch of their Italian Leather Sofa Collection is a testament to this commitment. This collection, which integrates premium Italian leather with Pelican's signature robust modular frames, represents a harmonious merger of luxury and durability, setting a new benchmark for modern Indian furnishings.

Redefining affordable luxury - Pelican's latest Italian leather Sofa RangeSince its inception, the brand has been on a relentless pursuit to innovate and redefine furniture, making it stylish, enduring, and within reach. Their journey began with the crafting of their inaugural sofa in 2020 and soon escalated to the unveiling of the perfect table in 2021. A pivotal decision to engineer all mechanisms in-house endowed them with unmatched quality control, ensuring creations that radiate excellence.

Pelican's disruptive approach roots in its robust R&D and modular design. By deconstructing luxury sofas into adaptable, interchangeable units, they have made their products highly customizable, transport-friendly, and environmentally conscious. Whether it's a lavish leather masterpiece or a sophisticated corner sofa, Pelican promises its customers the liberty to refresh their homes with furniture that seamlessly fuses innovative design with sophisticated elegance.

Pelican's commitment extends beyond mere product offerings. With services like free shipping across 25,000 pin codes in India and a 15-Day Satisfaction Guarantee, they emphasize their core values: Customer Obsession, Doing it Differently, Ownership Mindset, and Winning Together.

Shahnawaz Aalam, an IIT Roorkee mechanical engineer and one of Pelican's founders, shared his thoughts on their journey: "From our inception, our goal was to simplify furniture buying, removing the hassles associated with crowded showrooms or relying on friends for moving. Our latest introduction of new leather textures embodies our dedication to innovation and resonating with customer preferences. With our products delivered right to your doorstep, we are reimagining the very experience of furniture buying, emphasizing simplicity, style, and modern convenience. We are immensely proud to be at the forefront of this industry evolution.”

Pelican's ethos is deeply intertwined with India's manufacturing capabilities. Every product they offer is a symbol of their dedication to 100% Indian manufacturing. As they recognize India's emerging prominence as a future global manufacturing juggernaut, Pelican is setting its sights beyond local shores. Intent on rivalling the likes of global powerhouses such as IKEA, they merge India's production expertise with designs that cater to a global audience, ensuring a fusion of unparalleled quality and functionality.

Pelican is revolutionizing the consumer experience with its unique transparent pricing model. Going beyond just listing prices, they detail every associated cost with their products, from material expenses to labor inputs. This transparency ensures customers are fully informed, empowering them to make decisions with clarity and confidence. Paired with their efficient manufacturing and supply chain strategy, Pelican stands as a beacon of trust and value in the global furniture landscape.

Pelican’s efforts have already borne fruit with their nearly $1 million ARR. The founders have ambitious plans to escalate this to $5 million with an expanded focus on new cities and an omnichannel approach. The company's transparent pricing, efficient manufacturing, and supply chain have significantly contributed to these numbers. Furthermore, the quality of their R&D efforts is evident as they have several patents pending.

But the revolution doesn't end here. Their dedication extends to community building and elevating the overall customer experience. They've also set up a unique furniture R&D lab, initiated the creation of modular platforms, integrated functionality with style, and even developed their own manufacturing unit.

In the cluttered market of Indian furniture, where change had been stagnant for decades, Pelican emerges not just as a breath of fresh air, but a gusty wind of transformation. With the launch of their Italian Leather Sofa Collection, they stand tall, inviting those with a penchant for luxury and durability to experience a new definition of opulence.

For more information, visit: https://pelicanessentials.com/ OR https://pelicanessentials.com/collections/all-sofas

