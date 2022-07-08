People, Passion and Purpose- 3Ps that create magic at UST

UST, a leading digital transformation company, believes in engineering a better future by transforming lives within and outside the organization. Powered by technology and inspired by people, UST creates a boundless impact that reaches far and wide. A positive ripple effect that helps its clients, customers, and communities break free of convention and build bridges between big ideas and a better world.

UST doesn’t just do their bit for society; they also provide their employees with a plethora of upskilling programs. Through the Diversity and Inclusion Charter, UST promotes its moral and social values throughout its business to uplift, motivate and train its employees. Moreover, UST caters to developing a sustainable tomorrow for all the stakeholders and has undertaken several social initiatives under CSR. The organization constantly strives to create a difference across five key sectors: education, health, environment, disaster relief, and diversity and inclusion.

Unlike other organizations, UST focuses on delivering efficient and effective results for its clients and constantly works towards creating and enabling a positive work culture for its hard-working employees, also called USsociates. The organization has taken a pledge to protect the environment, and for the same, they joined the Climate Pledge in May last year. UST, so far, has been successful in their efforts to reduce the annual per capita carbon emissions by 25%, beating the average industry standards. UST also became a neutral-carbon company by reducing its net carbon footprint to zero through a combination of in-house efficiency measures, renewable energy and external emissions reduction projects.

From providing equitable access to education in underserved communities and supporting diversity & inclusion in the workforce to protecting life below water and on land, UST has taken numerous initiatives with one sole purpose: creating a better tomorrow. It is not just these social initiatives that make UST stand out from the crowd but also the fact that they continuously strive to better the lives of their employees.

Guided by the values of humility, humanity and integrity, UST promotes a more equitable and diverse workforce. Working towards the welfare of their employees for their overall development, UST has provided its employees with a favorable working environment that allows them to pursue their passion while working with them. The same can be testified by the fact that several of its employees have successfully carved a niche for themselves in many fields while being associated with UST. Haritha Balakrishnan, a UST software engineer, recently generated quite a buzz as she followed her passion for singing and sang the chartbuster song ‘Oru Kudam’ in the acclaimed movie The Great Indian Kitchen. In another example, Nipun Varma, a delivery manager, followed his dream of being a writer and a stand-up comedian while being associated with UST.

As Harriet Tubman stated, “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion for reaching for the stars to change the world,” UST, too, ensures that your profession does not come up in the way of following your passion. Celebrated for its employee welfare activities, UST offers its talent pool the best of both worlds; the stability of a global MNC as well as the startup edge. Fostering a conducive environment for the much-desired growth and work-life balance, UST enables its USsociates to bring their best selves to work every day. So why wait? Explore opportunities at UST and build a better future for yourself and the communities worldwide -- for impact starts with U.

