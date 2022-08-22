Perfios announces changes in senior leadership team

Perfios Software Solutions has grown remarkably as a category creator and disruptor in the banking and financial services industry over the last 14 years. As a cutting-edge product technology SaaS company, Perfios has enabled a large number of Financial Institutions to automate their credit decisioning based on data-driven insights, processing over 2 Million API calls on an average in a month (and growing month on month) and automating 90% of the credit decisioning process. Over the course of this stellar journey, the company also expanded its footprint to 18 countries and has a vision to be the global leader in the areas of its focus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With Karza Technologies’ acquisition in March 2022, the combined entity is now the leading B2B SaaS Fintech in the country that enables real-time decisioning, servicing more than 800+ Financial Institutions in making informed decisions.

Both Perfios and Karza have achieved extraordinary milestones in their journey so far driven by the vision and execution of their leadership teams. The synergies of the combined entity offer a greater accelerated growth opportunity to Perfios. And to leverage this opportunity, Perfios announced a new organizational structure that utilizes the expertise of proven leadership from both the teams.

The current Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, V.R. Govindarajan, will be taking on the role of Executive Chairman of the Company, with a specific focus on curating strategic initiatives of the Company.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sabyasachi Goswami, who earlier served as the Chief Business Officer at Perfios, will be the new Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Ramgopal, who has been the Chief Operating Officer of Perfios, will be the Chief Strategic Officer. He will closely work with the V.R. Govindarajan to focus on innovation and strategic initiatives.

Omkar Shirhatti, Co-founder, and current Chief Executive Officer of Karza, will take over as the Chief Product Officer. He will be responsible for products and delivery across both Perfios and Karza.

Gaurav Samdaria, Co-founder, and current Chief Business Officer of Karza, will play the role of Chief Business Officer across both Perfios and Karza.

Meanwhile, Co-founder Debasish Chakraborty will continue to play his role of Chief Technology Officer at Perfios.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These changes come into effect from August 1, 2022.

The new leadership team leverages synergies from dynamic leadership styles and proven capabilities. The youthful management team at the helm of affairs combined with the experienced co-founders of Perfios will provide the required leadership bandwidth as Perfios is looking at an accelerated growth while maintaining thought leadership through pathbreaking and continued innovation.

Speaking on the leadership changes, V.R. Govindarajan said, “The coming together of Perfios and Karza meant bringing forth the outstanding leadership of the entities that helped steer both the organizations to remarkable success. I am confident that with the combined vision and commitment of the new leadership team, we will strengthen our existing client relationships and transform the banking and financial services industry through our continued focus on innovation.”

About Perfios: Perfios Software Solutions is India’s largest SaaS-based B2B fintech software company enabling 800+ FIs to take informed decisions in real-time. Headquartered in Bangalore, Perfios specializes in real-time credit decisioning, analytics, onboarding automation, due diligence, monitoring and more. Perfios’ core data platform has been built to aggregate and analyze both structured and unstructured data and provide vertical solutions combining both consented and public data for the BFSI space catering to their stringent Scale Performance, Security and other SLA requirements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.