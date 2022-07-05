Perfios Holds High, Not One, But Three Distinguished Corporate Awards

This spring quarter saw a golden feather being added to the Perfios cap when the firm brought home three coveted awards. The Perfios motto to achieve business excellence has always been, "You have to win at the workplace before you can win at the marketplace”.

This practised belief stood true to testament when Perfios was named ‘India's Best Brands & Leaders 2022’ and the ‘Most Valuable Workplace 2022’.

Perfios not only weathered through the domino effects of COVID-19, but also upheld the company morale amongst its employees during those turbulent times. The Perfios family was recognized for this outstanding effort and today they celebrate their gesture of being a wholesome, healthy and valuable workplace.

The third highly distinguished accolade at the IdeasFest 2022, India's Inspirational Leader 2022, was merited to Perfios’ most trusted Chief Business Officer, Mr. Sabyasachi Goswami

With over 20+ years of rich experience in financial services, fintech and product technology sector, Mr. Sabyasachi Goswami is the business strategic backbone of Perfios. This prestigious award title recognizes his continuous efforts in channelling his vast experience and knowledge to leverage the first mover advantage in the financial services industry by strategically capturing a major chunk of the market and establishing Perfios’ dominance in the fintech industry.

Perfios, India’s leading Product-Technology company, is a category creator in the FinTech space, providing businesses with real-time decisioning, analysis and credit underwriting capabilities.

Perfios pioneered the digital tech when it was still nascent in the Indian ecosystem and since then has exponentially grown to serve 800+ financial institutions with its wide array of customized innovative product solutions. Perfios specializes in data aggregation and analytics to aid businesses with valued real time financial decisions.

Perfios believes in positively harbouring an Emotional Quotient while developing new products by acutely understanding consumer sentiments, to derive precise value of the innovations and services.

It is the unerring dedication of Perfios over the past decade that has allowed it to spread its wings and set up operations in many countries across the globe, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates, Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

While Perfios has battled the downturn negatives of COVID-19 and emerged victorious in outperforming the company’s own set milestones, it is always humbling to be recognized, lauded and celebrated for the company’s stellar achievements, at both the corporate and employee sphere.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.