Perks of Monthly Healthcare Plans

Today, rising medical costs and a spurt in lifestyle diseases have made health plans necessary for every individual. A medical emergency can hit anytime, and when it does, you can find yourself in a situation where it is impossible to manage expenses. A health plan can provide you a certain degree of control over such healthcare costs.

While a comprehensive health plan is the ultimate solution to minimise your financial burden, it does not come cheap. A health plan with decent benefits for your entire family can cost you a significant chunk of your annual savings. If you can’t afford it, you’re among the 30% of people in India who do not have health cover.

In a bid to make healthcare more affordable and accessible, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) introduced a monthly payment option in April 2020. The impact? Many first-time buyers, especially in younger age brackets are opting for these plans to give medical security to their families.

Better Penetration

Affordability has always been a challenge with health plans. That is why, one of the key reasons to introduce monthly plans was to increase the reach of health coverage among the masses and encourage people to safeguard their money without burning a hole in their pocket.

More Flexibility

Many people often fall prey to low claim settlement ratio and poor customer service by traditional players. A monthly plan saves you from a bad experience you might have after going through an emotionally draining medical emergency. In addition, changing healthcare service providers also gets easier with a monthly plan.

OPD Benefits

Medical costs have increased dramatically, which means a visit to a doctor for a routine checkup or flu can put a serious dent in your monthly budget. It is estimated that 65% of our healthcare costs are out-of-hospital. However, many monthly health plans come with OPD and lab test benefits, saving you a lot of money.

Not just for individuals; there’s something for everyone

The entrepreneurship culture is thriving in India, and the number of registered startups has already crossed 65,000 in FY 2021-22. While big and already established organisations have group health plans for their employees, startups often find it challenging to find a suitable plan for their small teams. In such cases, monthly health plans can be great in terms of costs as well as benefits. Some monthly health plans cater to startups with team size as low as two.

It’s hard to keep up with medical inflation, especially if your income isn’t growing at the same pace. With the cost of medical treatments, medicines and hospitalisations consistently on the rise, healthcare services have increased their costs, affecting millions of existing and potential subscribers in India. A monthly health plan is an alternative to control this unwanted surge and ensure that health benefits reach more people. Kenko, a health management platform offers comprehensive plans that are priced as low as Rs. 299 and cover a wide range of expenses from OPD bills like medicine expenses, diagnostic tests, doctor fees to hospitalisation charges.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.