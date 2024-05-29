Personal Loan Documents: Must-Haves for the Application Process

A personal loan can be used to cover various personal expenses such as medical bills, vacations, further education, weddings, home renovations, debt consolidation, and so on and is usually unsecured in nature. The documentation required by lenders for personal loans varies depending on whether the applicants are salaried, self-employed, NRIs (Non-Resident Indians), or pensioners.

The following is a table of frequent documents required by various types of applicants when applying for a personal loan:

Category Document Type Specific Documents Required Salaried Employees Income Proof Copy of Form 16, last 3 months’ bank statements, salary slips Identity Proof PAN card, Aadhar card, voter’s ID card, driving license Address Proof Driving license, utility bills, bank statement, Aadhar card Employment Proof Job appointment letter, contract, company/HR email ID, official identity card Residence Ownership Proof Property documents, maintenance bill, electricity bill of the residence Investment Proof (If any) Fixed deposit or mutual fund receipts Photograph Latest coloured passport-size photograph Self Employed Income Proof Latest income tax returns, audited financials of the past 2 years, last 6 months’ bank statements Identity Proof PAN card, passport, voter’s ID card, driving license Address Proof Passport, Aadhar card, utility bills Office Address Proof Incorporation documents, registration certificates, MSME/GST registration document, shop & establishment act certificate Office Ownership Proof Maintenance bill, property documents, electricity bill of office Business Existence Proof Company registration license, tax registration Photograph Latest coloured passport-size photograph

Tips For Improving Personal Loan Eligibility

Usually, having a good salary and credit score elevates your chances of getting a Personal Loan. In addition, there are several things you may do to speed up the approval process for your loan application.

Maintain a good credit score: The higher your credit score, the more your chances are of being eligible for a personal loan. A credit score of 750 or higher from any of the credit bureaus is generally regarded to be healthy. This suggests that you are not only capable of repaying the debt but also willing to do so. The bank considers you a good customer and may accept your loan application more quickly, as well as provide you with a competitive interest rate.

Avoid applying for several loans or credit cards: This will lower your credit score because you will be perceived as credit-hungry. As a result, you should only apply for a loan or credit card if you truly need one. If you are perceived as desperate for credit, the bank may take longer to process your application.

This will lower your credit score because you will be perceived as credit-hungry. As a result, you should only apply for a loan or credit card if you truly need one. If you are perceived as desperate for credit, the bank may take longer to process your application. Do not default on EMIs or postpone credit card repayment : If you have previous loans, make sure you pay the EMIs on time. Similarly, if you use credit cards on a regular basis, always pay off any remaining balances by the deadline. Avoid defaulting on your loan EMIs or credit card balances. This also has an impact on your credit score, which may lower your eligibility for a personal loan.

: If you have previous loans, make sure you pay the EMIs on time. Similarly, if you use credit cards on a regular basis, always pay off any remaining balances by the deadline. Avoid defaulting on your loan EMIs or credit card balances. This also has an impact on your credit score, which may lower your eligibility for a personal loan. Keep your EMIs in check: All of your existing loan EMIs should not surpass 40% of your take-home earnings. This reveals your repayment capacity, and if the bank believes you cannot afford to repay the Personal Loan, it may deny your loan application. To avoid this, you might modify the loan amount and pay for a portion of it out of pocket. This could help you minimize your EMI payments while also improving your Personal Loan eligibility.

Importance of Documents When Applying for a Personal Loan

Documentation submitted by an applicant is critical in getting quick personal loans accepted, and any discrepancies in the documentation must be remedied in order to avoid complications when submitting a personal loan application.

Another thing to keep in mind is that all lenders, be it traditional banks or new age small finance banks, evaluate the documents presented by applicants. So, while a thorough and correct collection of paperwork may help you acquire your loan faster, a single wrong document may result in the denial of your personal loan application.

Conclusion

When it comes to obtaining a personal loan, the right documentation is the key to a smooth and swift application process. Whether you are a salaried employee, self-employed individual, pensioner, or NRI, preparing and presenting the correct set of documents as per your category ensures that lenders can quickly and accurately assess your application. This not only facilitates faster processing but also enhances your chances of securing favourable loan terms.

For those looking to streamline their personal loan application process even further, Unity Small Finance Bank offers expert guidance and tailored loan solutions. With a focus on customer-centric service, Unity Small Finance Bank ensures a hassle-free loan experience. Take the first step towards securing your personal loan by reaching out to Unity Small Finance Bank today, where financial solutions are designed with your needs in mind.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.