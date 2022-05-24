Photographer Aditya Mendiratta’s top 10 tips

Aditya is a portrait and commercial photographer based in India. Being in the industry for a decade, he shares his top ten tips to make it big as an entrepreneur and a photographer.

1. Ignore the phrase “start young”

Unpopular opinion but we’ve always had people tell others “start young”. In reality, there is no age to start or learn something new. Many successful people out there broke the age boundaries and started at an age which was considered too late by society. They became successful with their hard work and willingness to overcome failures. They followed their own path and did not let social constructs define who they are.

2. Follow your intuition

We often know what we want, what’s right or wrong yet we fall into the trap of following advice from people who don’t share the same vision as us. In these situations, we usually end up regretting the end result and wishing we had followed our initial intuition. Your intuition is the best form of art your body has. Trust it!

3. Don’t let the child inside you die

Somewhere while growing up we often let the child inside us die because we believe we have to adhere to the principles of adulthood. The child inside us is what kept us excited about new adventures, new risks, new learnings - always with a dose of humour in it.

The one difference between a child and an adult is that they are both aware of the risks but the kid chooses to risk it while the adult chooses to be calculative and society pleasing. Sometimes taking a chance and ignoring the risks is the best thing you can do for yourself

4. Be mediocre or Be different?

In a society that is consistently pushing you to be mediocre, you have to ask yourself if you are willing to fit in with normalcy or break out of it. It requires courage and bending the rules of society to go after your dream even if it means there won’t be enough people supporting you. It takes years to be an overnight success and you have to be willing to accept the pain as much as the joy in the journey.

5. No career has guaranteed happy days

Every successful person has seen more bad days than good but what sets them apart is their will to show up and not give up. You are not considered a professional just because you provide a service/product against a fee, you are one because you do it even when the odds are against you

6. Learn the rules but be comfortable breaking them

Study different types of lighting sources and framing. Lighting is going to be your best friend in photography. Once you are aware of the basics and the rules then be comfortable breaking them. The art of creativity comes down to how much you can improvise something in your style.

7. Do your homework before any shoot

Shooting a great photograph is basically 5% pressing the shutter and 95% everything else. In the beginning of my career, I had a misconception that a lens and a camera was sufficient enough to take me ahead. Until I realised that a shoot requires extensive planning.

For all my shoots, I always do a recce of the location to plan my frames and lighting before the shoot. If I am shooting a celebrity then researching on them helps me understand them more and know which part of their personality I want to show in my portrait. For every equipment I carry, I make sure I have back up ready incase of any unforeseen situations. The value of anything at your shoot is not judged by its price but solely by its ability to pause your shoot or help you execute it better.

8. Be comfortable moving on from your work and change direction

I enjoy the process of creating a photograph but I often find myself not getting attached to my work. I’m always wondering how to improvise my shoots every time. This helps me consistently push myself to get out of my comfort zone and keep trying new things. Don’t be afraid to change your direction to focus on what you truly want to shoot.

9. Less is more

In the starting I had at-least seven different genres of photography on my website. Being a jack of all trades is understandable when it’s about gaining knowledge from different genres or creative mediums, but you cannot practically be an expert in each. Narrow down your portfolio to a few things you are best at.

10. Practice different mediums of creativity and find your calling

Sometimes it’s really about activating a part of your brain. I often experiment by creating things that are not my core strength like designing my own house, paintings, epoxy art, making electronic devices, all of which gave me an insight into the process of creating different things which have one way or the other inspired my work.

