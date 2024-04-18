Phus Phus and Hylolo: The company with viral products & bizarre names

New Delhi (India), April 18: In a viral social hashtag, Phus Phus unexpectedly started trending across social media platforms with millions of users in India, using Phus Phus to curb hair loss and experience extreme hair growth.

As bizarre as the buzzword sounds, Phus Phus became a national rage after people started using a Nuskhe by Paras product called the Overnight hair growth rice mist.

Paras Tomar, CEO & Founder of Studd Muffyn formulated the Ayurvedic product back in 2020 and one thing left even him shocked. “I started using the term “phus phus” to explain the method of application. Because the Nuskhe by Paras overnight hairgrowth is a hair growth mist, it made the sound “phus phus” while applying. Interesting enough the term went so viral that most customers who meet me and share their success stories .. don’t remember the name of the actual product!”, Tomar quips.

Then again this isn’t the first time a product has gone viral where customers don’t seem to be able to pronounce a word which is giving them great results. “Studd Muffyn’s Hyaluronic is one of our other products which had crazy results, interestingly enough people call it “hydrocream”, “hylolo cream” and whatnot! As long as the product and its results are great … I don’t care if they can’t pronounce it,” shares the former actor turned entrepreneur.

In India, hair fall has become an increasingly prevalent concern, affecting a vast majority of the population. A staggering 33.35% of individuals as young as 25 years already experience hair loss.

Furthermore, nearly 85% of the population grapples with hair fall and potential baldness. This growing problem calls for effective and herbal-based natural products, promising long-term solutions.

In response to this raging problem, Studd Muffyn, a leading name in natural personal care, has stepped up to the challenge with their revolutionary Phus Phus Hair Mist – an Ayurvedic overnight hair growth rice mist made with fermented rice.

Phus Phus Hair Mist also known as the Ayurvedic Overnight Hair Growth Rice Mist is one of India’s top-selling products in the hair sector, delivering dramatic results in just a few weeks.

Leveraging the power of fermented rice water, the Phus Phus hair mist proved to be a time-tested elixir for hair growth. The hair product has unique ingredients— a potent blend of Ayurvedic herbs like Coffee, Bhringraj, and Amla to create a powerful formula that can address a range of hair problems.

About Studd Muffyn

Paras Tomar, a former journalist turned entrepreneur, and Ankur Bhati, the CFO, have together founded the natural skincare industry— Studd Muffyn. Born in 2014, the company has attracted a broader customer base and produced tangible results that improve hair growth.

Trusted by over 10 million customers, the innovative hair products, from the house of Studd Muffyn and Nuskhe by Paras, establish their commitment to natural and effective hair solutions. Thousands of customers have testified to the efficacy of the hair mists.

The brand’s ayurvedic products stand out in the market, catering to the evolving needs of modern consumers.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.