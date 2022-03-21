Physioworld's Dr Niraj Jha on role of neuro-physiotherapy in paralysis treatment

Paralysis can have a devastating effect on the life of a patient. Dr Niraj Jha of Mumbai-based Physioworld has, in this article, explained how neuro-physiotherapy can help treat paralysis.

Paralyzed people have a tough life to live, as they can't move their muscles on their own. Damage to the neurological system or injury to the spinal cord causes paralysis. A stroke, in which the brain is deprived of oxygen and neurological abnormalities result, can sometimes be the underlying cause of paralysis. Paralysis may affect the human body and inflict severe harm by rupturing blood vessels in the brain if the brain's blood circulation is impaired.

Communication between the central nervous system (which includes the brain and spinal cord) and the peripheral nervous system regulates our physiological function and emotional responses (consisting of the sensory nerves). Muscle control and limb function could be harmed if this communication or nerve impulses from the brain to muscles are disrupted. As a result, there is a loss of coordination, muscle weakness, and other physical deficits, which may progress to paralysis eventually.

Paralysis can be fatal, if not treated on time. Living with paralysis means losing control of your urine, bowel, temperature, and even sexual function in many circumstances. These paralysis-related problems can have a significant impact on one's health and quality of life. A patient's life is at risk because of secondary consequences of paralysis. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, paralysis is the second leading cause of death worldwide.

Paralysis in its many forms:

- Monoplegia is a condition in which only one arm or leg is affected.

- Hemiplegia is a condition in which one arm and one leg on the same side of the body are paralysed.

- Both legs are impaired by paraplegia.

- Quadriplegia affects both arms and legs on both sides.

Neuro-physiotherapy plays a key role in the treatment of paralysis

As they can help the patient's limb function and muscular strength return to normal, both physiotherapy and neuro-physiotherapy are effective treatments for paralysis. But, due to technological development, the treatment of paralysis through neuro-physiotherapy is gaining more popularity.

The approaches used by physiotherapy for the treatment of paralysis include:

- Manual treatment to promote range of motion

- Stretching activities to develop flexibility

- Massage to increase blood flow

But, Dr Niraj Jha says these approaches have become outdated and the treatment of neuro-physiotherapy is gaining more prominence.

Neuro-physiotherapy uses new modalities of paralysis treatment that have emerged with the rapid advancement of robotics rehabilitation. Paralysis, stroke and other neurological conditions that affect movement and physical ability can be treated with the help of neuro-physiotherapy. A person suffering from paralysis can be cured if treated on time. Neuro-physiotherapy can treat paralysis rapidly and on time with the help of the tremendous development in technology.

Dr Niraj Jha says this includes robotic therapy, virtual reality therapy, artificial intelligence, and various sophisticated machines.

Robotic therapy for paralysis: Patients with motor problems caused by stroke or spinal cord illness may benefit from robotic rehabilitation treatment because it can give high-dose and high-intensity training. End-effector and exoskeleton robotic devices are employed in robotic therapy for paralysis.

Virtual reality (VR): It is the creation of an interactive three-dimensional (3D) experience using technology such as a head-mounted display (HMD), tracking system, and sound device. A large number of people suffer from paralysis caused by spinal cord injury (SCI). Research findings imply that VR-based therapy in SCI patients can improve aerobic function, balance, pain level, and motor function recovery, as well as psychological and motivational elements.

Artificial intelligence (AI): We are all aware of the intricacy that a human body possesses. In such circumstances, the human body is unable to regrow nerve fibres that have been damaged. The electrical signals created by the brain no longer reach the muscles with a severe spinal injury, resulting in paralysis. AI plays a key role in fixing the problem as it can help patients move by reconnecting the brain and spine.

Dr. Niraj Jha says various sophisticated machines are also used in neuro-physiotherapy to cure paralysis. The most basic device used for the treatment of paralysis is an electrically powered wearable gadget, which is also used to cure strokes. It enhances arm functionality and restores arm mobility. This gadget uses electrical current to trigger the muscles in your arms and legs while you wear it. FES, or Functional Electrical Stimulation, is another name for this motion-restoration therapy. It can help paralysed feet or lower legs walk again. FES, when combined with particular exercises, can provide relief.

Physioworld is one of the largest and well equipped physiotherapy facilities, as well among the best 3 centers for the treatment in Mumbai.

Dr. Niraj Jha, who serves as the Executive Director of Physioworld, has extensive experience and skill in neuro-physiotheraphy. He is a licensed neuro-physiotherapist who treats not only the body but also the psyche in order to recover from trauma and maximise human function and potential. Website: www.physioworld.org

