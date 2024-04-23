Piccadily Agro FY24 Result: PAT Jumps 354% YoY to Rs. 112 Crores; Annual Revenue Rises 30% to Rs. 829 Crores

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL), today reported revenue for the year ended March 31, 2024, of INR 829 crores up 30% from a year ago.



The company has achieved revenue of INR 285 crores with an unprecedented revenue growth of 37% YoY in Q4 and an increase in profitability of 585% YoY to INR 43.50 crores in Q4, showcasing its resilience and strategic prowess in navigating challenging market conditions.



67% of the revenue was contributed by the company’s distillery division, Piccadily Distilleries.



Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue – INR 829 crores

Net Profit – INR 112 crores

Net Profit Margin – 13.53%, a growth of 249% from last fiscal year

EBITDA – INR 151 crores

EPS – INR 11.89, growth of 356% YoY

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue – INR 285 crores

Net Profit – INR 43.50 crores

Net Profit Margin – 15.25%, growth of 400% YoY

EBITDA – INR 68 crores

EPS – INR 4.61, growth of 588% YoY

Key Highlights:

Expanded domestic market presence to 21 states in India and to 21 markets overseas.

Expanded its presence at the global travel retail.

Introduced and opened CSD channel.

Financial Outlook:

PAIL has set out an aggressive roadmap for a large expansion in India and overseas.

The company envisions opening a distillery in Scotland.

Speaking on the results, Dharmendra Kumar Batra, Whole Time Director, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, said “We're thrilled to announce a phenomenal quarter, capping off a year of exceptional performance. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and talent of our team. Looking forward, we're energized by our future initiatives aimed at sustaining profitable growth and creating strong value for our shareholders.”



Stock Ticker: (PICCADIL | 530305 | INE546C01010)

https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/piccadily-agro-industries-ltd/piccadily-agro-inds/530305/



About Piccadilly Agro Industries Limited

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL), a Public Limited Company was incorporated in the year 1994. Beyond spirits, the company is also a significant manufacturer of Ethanol, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), CO2 and white crystal sugar.



Website: www.picagro.com

Media Contact Details

Abhishek Haryson, Piccadily Distilleries, a.haryson@piccadily.com, +91-9891356547; Shreya Bhattacharya, Avian WE, shreyab@avianwe.com, +91-9582891650

