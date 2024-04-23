 Piccadily Agro FY24 Result: PAT Jumps 354% YoY to Rs. 112 Crores; Annual Revenue Rises 30% to Rs. 829 Crores - Hindustan Times
Piccadily Agro FY24 Result: PAT Jumps 354% YoY to Rs. 112 Crores; Annual Revenue Rises 30% to Rs. 829 Crores

brand stories
Published on Apr 23, 2024 06:35 PM IST

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL), today reported revenue for the year ended March 31, 2024, of INR 829 crores up 30% from a year ago

PAIL Financial Results FY23-24
ByHT Brand Studio

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL), today reported revenue for the year ended March 31, 2024, of INR 829 crores up 30% from a year ago.

The company has achieved revenue of INR 285 crores with an unprecedented revenue growth of 37% YoY in Q4 and an increase in profitability of 585% YoY to INR 43.50 crores in Q4, showcasing its resilience and strategic prowess in navigating challenging market conditions.

67% of the revenue was contributed by the company’s distillery division, Piccadily Distilleries.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue – INR 829 crores
  • Net Profit – INR 112 crores
  • Net Profit Margin – 13.53%, a growth of 249% from last fiscal year
  • EBITDA – INR 151 crores
  • EPS – INR 11.89, growth of 356% YoY

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue – INR 285 crores
  • Net Profit – INR 43.50 crores
  • Net Profit Margin – 15.25%, growth of 400% YoY
  • EBITDA – INR 68 crores
  • EPS – INR 4.61, growth of 588% YoY

Key Highlights:

  • Expanded domestic market presence to 21 states in India and to 21 markets overseas.
  • Expanded its presence at the global travel retail.
  • Introduced and opened CSD channel.

Financial Outlook:

  • PAIL has set out an aggressive roadmap for a large expansion in India and overseas.
  • The company envisions opening a distillery in Scotland.

Speaking on the results, Dharmendra Kumar Batra, Whole Time Director, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, said “We're thrilled to announce a phenomenal quarter, capping off a year of exceptional performance. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and talent of our team. Looking forward, we're energized by our future initiatives aimed at sustaining profitable growth and creating strong value for our shareholders.”

Stock Ticker: (PICCADIL | 530305 | INE546C01010)
https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/piccadily-agro-industries-ltd/piccadily-agro-inds/530305/

About Piccadilly Agro Industries Limited
Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL), a Public Limited Company was incorporated in the year 1994. Beyond spirits, the company is also a significant manufacturer of Ethanol, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), CO2 and white crystal sugar.

Website: www.picagro.com

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Media Contact Details

Abhishek Haryson, Piccadily Distilleries, a.haryson@piccadily.com, +91-9891356547; Shreya Bhattacharya, Avian WE, shreyab@avianwe.com, +91-9582891650

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. Readers are advised that consumption of alcohol is injurious to health and addictive and is prohibited for people below legal drinking age. Not for promotion.

