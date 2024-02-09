Piccadily Agro Industries Limited Reports Staggering Growth in Q3 FY 23-24 Financial Results

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Piccadily Agro Industries Limited (PAIL) today announced its outstanding performance for the third quarter of the FY 23-24.



The company has achieved an unprecedented revenue growth of 55.89% QoQ and an increase in profitability of 558.65 % QoQ across various key metrics, showcasing its resilience and strategic prowess in navigating challenging market conditions.



Piccadily Agro Industries Limited Q3 FY23-24 Results - Summary

Revenue – INR 191.9 crores

Net Profit – INR 45.03 crores

Net Profit Margin – 23.61%



Key Highlights of Q3 Performance:

Record-Breaking Revenue: PAIL experienced a record-breaking surge in revenue of INR 192 crores, surpassing previous records and exceeding market expectation with a net profit margin growth of 322.5%.



This substantial growth is attributed to an overwhelming performance by Piccadily Distilleries, led by its flagship brand Indri – Trini.



This is a testament to the company’s robust business model and unwavering commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.



Profit Margin Expansion: The third quarter witnessed an exponential growth in profit from INR 6.88 crores in FY23 to INR 45.31 crores in FY24 with a profitability growth of 559 %.



Speaking on the milestone achievement, Siddhartha Sharma, Founder, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited, said, “We are extremely pleased with the exceptional growth achieved during the third quarter. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, as well as our commitment to operational excellence and innovation. Looking ahead, we are confident in the division's ability to maintain this momentum and drive continued success for the company.”



Stock Ticker: (PICCADIL | 530305 | INE546C01010)

https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/piccadily-agro-industries-ltd/piccadily-agro-inds/530305/



About Piccadily Agro Industries Limited



Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd. (PAIL), a Public Limited Company was incorporated in the year 1994.



Website: www.picagro.com

Media Contact Details

Abhishek Haryson, Piccadily Distilleries, a.haryson@piccadily.com, +91-9891356547

Shreya Bhattacharya, Avian WE, shreyab@avianwe.com, +91-9582891650

