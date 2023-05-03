Pickl.AI Launches Advanced Data Science Course with Capstone Projects

Pickl.AI, powered by TransOrg Analytics, one of the leading Data Science e-learning platforms, is proud to announce the launch of its new Advanced Data Science Course with a Capstone Project. This course is designed for professionals who want to upskill in the data domain.

The success of Data Science is explicitly visible across the industry spectrum. Since 2012, there has been a 650% rise in Data Science and allied technologies use cases. It presents a lucrative and enticing picture laced with job opportunities and growth prospects. With Pickl.AI’s Data Science certification, one gets a perfect learning platform, as well as the internship opportunity.

What’s In It For You?

The Advanced Data Science Course with Capstone Project is a comprehensive program.

The course covers the advanced concepts of Data Science and its on-field application.

The capstone project, the highlight of this course, allows students to work on real-world problems.

Students get to test their skills in solving complex problems, which helps in developing problem-solving skills.

As a part of the curriculum, the students will also present their findings to a panel of experts.

"We are excited to launch our Advanced Data Science Course with Capstone Project," mentions Mr Naveen Jain, CEO of Pickl. AI. “Our aim is to make Data Science learning widespread. Hence, we have developed an e-learning platform offering self-paced Data Science programs. This course is designed to be practical and hands-on, and will help students become a proficient Data Scientists."

The course is helmed by practising Data Scientists. Enrolling for this course gives one an access to all course materials, online support, and a certificate of completion.

Data Science has made significant strides across various domains and showcases a promising future. The proliferating impact of Data Science is shaping the future of industries, from healthcare and finance to marketing and beyond. Thus, opening new avenues of growth and success.

There will be a huge demand for skilled and qualified professionals, and the Data Science Course for working professionals will catalyze career growth. Moreover, with such certification courses, one can explore fields like Data Analytics, Big Data Engineers, Big Data Managers, and Data Architects.

Learning Data Science from Pickl.AI for Better Future

Get Job Ready: The intense Data Science course focuses on nurturing all the necessary skill sets that make the learner job ready. Also, one gets a chance to bag an internship opportunity that further hones their skill sets.

The intense Data Science course focuses on nurturing all the necessary skill sets that make the learner job ready. Also, one gets a chance to bag an internship opportunity that further hones their skill sets. Practical Learning : It covers Capstone projects, live case studies, mock interview sessions, and more.

: It covers Capstone projects, live case studies, mock interview sessions, and more. Holistic Learning: One will learn about Data Visualization techniques and tools like Tableau, Matplotlib, Python, and Machine Learning.

This Data Science course focuses on offering an immersive learning experience that eventually prepares the learner for real-world settings. The e-learning platform is perfect for anyone looking for a seamless transition into the Data domain.

The changes are steadily sweeping in and will soon spread across the industry. Certified Data Science professionals have a great scope for growth in the present and future. Hence, equipping oneself with data skills will always keep them ahead of the curve.

