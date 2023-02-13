PIKPART to establish 10K tech-enabled Smart Garage network for Electric Vehicles

India, 10th February 2023: Pikpart Smart Garage, India’s leading O2O-based multi-brand garage network is eyeing expansion into more geographies across India. An innovative, productive and affordable one-stop phygital solution for all the needs of two-wheeler customers, Pikpart Smart Garage is building a complete ecosystem for the unorganized automotive aftermarket

Smart garage functions phygitally where customers can have end-to-end repair services, its digital platform is equipped with customised features for booking, tracking, approving/rejecting running services and also with the special feature of live streaming of running repair on demand. Additionally, customers can avail of services such as roadside assistance, at-home service, pick and drop facility, and the expertise of experienced and skilled technicians at its garage network.

Pikpart Smart Garages serves 550+ customers daily for ICE and Electric two-wheelers through its 100+ garage network in 20 states and two countries. As a testament to its impeccable services, the brand has served up to 65000+ customer repair jobs to date.

Pikpart offers 6000+ SKUs of its own brand two-wheeler spares with a 100% warranty. These spares are available on PIKPART and SMART GARAGE APP along with other e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Pikpart’s spare B2B sales are growing exponentially with 5000+ retail shops, 10+ distributors, 100+ franchise garages and 15000+ mechanic networks.

Founded in 2018, Pikpart opened its first brand outlet SMART GARAGE to tackle the country-wide issue of unorganized bike servicing and repairs through OEM dealers and Local Garages. The smart, technology-driven and 100% transparent one-stop solution persevered through the COVID years to achieve its goal of 100+ stores by the end of FY 2022-23.

In the upcoming 3 financial years, Pikpart aims to establish the biggest Electric & IC engine aftermarket network, which would have a 10000+ garage network and 50000+ business associates. This garage network would be established not only through the addition of new franchise onboarding but also by upgrading the existing garages and mechanics within our O2O platform. Pikpart’s focus is not only limited to the two-wheeler segment but also has the vision to expand its presence across other automotive segments like four-wheelers over time.

To know more, visit - https://www.mysmartgarage.in/ and https://www.pikpart.com/

