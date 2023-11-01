Pioneering Quantum HR Strategies for Tomorrow's Agile and Resilient Workplaces

Bangalore, 1st November 2023: Sapphire Connect successfully concluded its 4th Annual RethinkHR Conclave, Bangalore Edition on October 27, 2023, making significant waves in the field of Human Resources. The event unveiled revolutionary insights and strategies with the potential to redefine the HR landscape. Under the theme "Decipher, Discover & Determine: The Quantum Shift of HR," this conference convened HR professionals, industry leaders, and visionary thinkers for an informative and inspirational event.

This conclave witnessed 300 + attendees from 100+ organizations and went through provoking topics, all aimed at driving extraordinary impact within the realm of Human Resources. The event garnered attention for its comprehensive coverage of key HR aspects through panel discussions, fireside chats, and a unique educational concept known as the Masterclass.

Rishi Kapoor, Partner and Business Head at Sapphire Connect extended congratulations to all the leaders and emphasized the critical role played by every HR leader and CHRO in guiding organizations through various challenges. He stressed the constant need to rethink the entire HR framework in organizations and how all HR processes and systems will collaborate in the future to create fairness in the workplace. This conclave served as a powerful reminder of the potential within professionals to shape the future of work.

"An innovative culture perpetually fuels creative thinking, helping us decode trends and tackle challenges." The sentiment, as expressed by Moderator Poornima Damodaran, a Partner at Deloitte, resonated throughout the Powerpack CEO Panel Discussion, which was focused on the cultivation of company culture and core values. In today's environment, where these elements are pivotal to success, the panel explored innovative approaches to nurture, evolve, and sustain these foundational principles. The panel members such as Kumar Nitesh, CEO of Trend Footwear & Ajio Business at Reliance Retail, Dr. Amit Malik, CEO of Amaha Healthcare, Mithun Appaiah, CEO of Wow Momos, Sudhir Samal, CEO of UB International Trading Ltd., and Anupa Rongala, Director & CEO of Invensis stressed the importance of fostering healthy communication within organizations to build shared values.

As technology evolves at an unprecedented pace, the second panel served as a hub for sharing insights on adopting digital transformation in HR to enhance efficiency and employee experiences. Panel members, including Ranjit Khompi, VP & Head of HR for Reliance New Energy-Power Electronics at Reliance Industries Limited, Sunita Cherian, Chief Culture Officer & Senior Vice President-Human Resources at Wipro, Srikanth Vachaspati, Vice President and Head of People & Organization at Siemens Technology India, and Krupa N. S, CHRO at Xoriant, discussed the urgent need for digital upskilling in the HR space to remain competitive. Amit Sharma, former CHRO at Volvo Group, moderated the panel and emphasized the importance of understanding the balance between humans and AI to increase productivity.

In addition to HR developments, the conclave also explored workforce empowerment and the promotion of culture through wellness and inclusivity. Naganagouda S J, CPO at Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Richard Lobo, Strategic HR Advisor at Byju's, led discussions on strategies to foster talent, elevate engagement, and nurture leadership within organizations. Asha Subramanian, CHRO at Subex, Karan Verma, CEO of Bridge Health Medical & Digital Solutions (BHMDS), Ramakrishna Rao, CLO at Page Industries, Smitha Subhas, Head of HR Tech at Uber, Jubin Kapasi, Head of HR Tech Product at Enabling, Myntra, and Sudhir Patro, Head of New Business at HCL Healthcare India, engaged in conversations about employee wellness and inclusivity, uncovering methods to cultivate environments that promote well-being, mental health, and inclusiveness while maximizing productivity and job satisfaction. These discussions were expertly moderated by Alpana Dutta, a Partner at EY.

The conclave also featured a Masterclass that delved into the power of data analytics in HR, led by Aditya Agarwal, Director at Deloitte, along with Kanika Pant, Associate Director at Deloitte. This masterclass showcased how data-driven decisions can reshape HR processes and strategies to achieve more effective and sustainable organizational goals. Attendees of the Masterclass were awarded certification.

Additionally, the Conclave organized Speed Connect, an exclusive opportunity for recruitment agencies and academic institutions to connect with a wide range of employment partners. This segment witnessed the signing of 80+ MOUs by over 70+ employment partners, 75+ recruitment agencies, and 50+ academic partners.

The 4th Annual RethinkHR Bangalore Edition offered unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and engaging with a panel of esteemed speakers. Attendees also had the privilege of participating in a Mock Parliament and gaining access to valuable resources, ensuring they were well-equipped to navigate the ever-evolving HR landscape. Once again, the conclave proved itself as an essential hub for professionals to connect, learn, and collectively build the future of HR.

