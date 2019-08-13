Piramal Revanta: Taking lifestyle living to the next level

brand-stories

Mulund can be attributed as a destination where community, connectivity and well-being meet contemporary lifestyle. Mulund epitomizes a well-balanced fusion of urbanisation, culture and serene surroundings with advanced architecture, diverse communities and exceptional connectivity.

While promoting the lifestyle living experience to the next level, Piramal Revanta is a new-age luxury high-rise development that is nestled in the heart of Mulund. The monumental high-rise towers sit on the edge of the approximately 25,000-acre Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), with expansive views across the lush greenery reflecting a perfect blend of nature and architecture.

Ravik

Elevating the skyline with an impressive partial glass-façade, Ravik exudes sophistication and glamour. It is an architectural landmark producing stratospheric views with contemporary elegance. The partial double glass facade minimises sound and heat absorption and its floor-to-floor height is 3.1 m. Some of the premium apartments have L-shaped windows provide 180 degree views. They offer one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom choices.

Excellent Connectivity: Piramal Revanta is centrally located and enjoys excellent connectivity from LBS Marg and the proposed Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). It has proximity to a number of premier education institutes, hospitals, restaurants and temples.

Amenities*: Piramal Revanta is a step above the rest with approximately 50% open spaces and conveniently designed state-of-the-art amenities and modern services providing a natural ecosystem for all ages.

Partnering with best from around the world

World-renowned architects, interior designers, consultants and artists have collaborated to envision the modern architecture and thoughtful interior concept from conception to completion. Every detail is scrutinised from gracious layouts to luxurious interior finishes to deliver the finest modern piece of art. Some of our partners are Kohn Pederson Fox Associates (KPF), Design Architect, London; Wilson Associates, Interior Design, Los Angeles; SWA Group, Landscape Design, Dallas; Burohappold, Lead Structural & MEP Consultants, Mumbai; Eversendai, Construction Partners, Malaysia; Sandeep Shikre and Associates, Associate Architects, Mumbai; Lerch Bates, Vertical Transport, Mumbai and ALT, Façade Consultant, Manila, Philippines.

The Club House

The Club House at Piramal Revanta has a lovely cafe lounge for relaxing over a cup of coffee and a multipurpose hall to host those soirees. It also has a fully-equipped gymnasium for all those who love to sweat it out. For the sports enthusiasts there are badminton and squash courts. There is also an indoor games zone, a mini theatre and multipurpose studio for recreation with family. The Club House is also equipped with first-aid room, a workstation, a salon and spa as well as a crèche.

About Piramal Realty

Founded in 2012, Piramal Realty, the real estate development arm of Piramal Group, is the 2nd largest developer in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by sales and amongst top 5 developers in the country by sales. The company is in the process of doubling its area under development to 30 million sq. ft. across the residential and commercial segments.

Piramal Realty aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial real estate. Piramal Realty’s developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living. The company was recipient of US$434 million funding by Goldman Sachs and Warburg Pincus, two international equity partners, at the entity-level, one of the largest foreign private equity investments in Indian real estate.

*Amenities and facilities are subject to approval of the concerned authorities

For details, contact: 95139 15004

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 14:45 IST