Pitchers' New Season Is Set To Level Up The Entertainment Quotient This Winter!

After a long wait and much anticipation, the next season of Pitchers will premiere on December 23 on ZEE5 Global.

An extensive slice of the audience had been anticipating the new season of Pitchers. After a seven-year hiatus, the series is finally back, and this time we meet them 2.5 years after their tech start-up, ‘Pragati.AI’, was established. Viewers will meet all of their favorite entrepreneurs in the brand-new season of the Vaibhav Bundhoo-directed series. Pitchers will feature Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher, and Ashish Vidyarthi joining Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee, and Gopal Dutt in pivotal roles.

Amit Golani directed the first season, and Biswapati Sarkar, who played Puneet in the two episodes, wrote the scripts for the web series. It tells the tale of four entrepreneurs who quit their jobs to start their business venture and successfully do so, overcoming all obstacles. Tu Beer Hai, And Then There Were Four, The Jury Room, Bulb Jalega Boss, and Where Magic Happens were the five episodes of the series.

Trailer

The first scene of the trailer, "Tu beer hai (You are beer)," is followed by Abhishek telling Naveen that the idea of beer is an old one and that he needs to switch to something new. The pitchers are seen attending large conferences and high-class party venues. The trailer showcases Abhishek Banerjee tutoring Naveen some of his "Gyan." Naveen, who founded the company and welcomed his coworkers there, seems to lose hope as the financial crisis gets worse.

ZEE5 Global release date

ZEE5 Global is set to launch the new season of Pitchers on December 23, 2022. The streaming service released the first trailer for the upcoming web series followed by the announcement of the next season. Click here to watch the trailer.

